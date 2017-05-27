By Julie Hirschfeld Davis / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump plans to unveil a US$4.1 trillion budget for next year that would cut deeply into programs for the poor, from healthcare and food stamps to student loans and disability payments, laying out an austere vision for reordering the nation’s priorities.

The document, grandly titled A New Foundation for American Greatness, encapsulates much of the “America First” message that powered Trump’s campaign. It calls for an increase in military spending of 10 percent, spending more than US$2.6 billion on border security — including US$1.6 billion to begin work on a wall on the border with Mexico — as well as huge tax reductions and an improbable promise of 3 percent economic growth.

The wildly optimistic projections balance Trump’s budget, at least on paper, even though the proposal makes no changes to the social security retirement program or Medicare, the two largest drivers of the nation’s debt.

To compensate, the package contains deep cuts in entitlement programs that would hit hardest many of the economically strained voters whose backing propelled the president into office.

Over the next decade, it calls for slashing more than US$800 billion from Medicaid, the federal health program for the poor, while slicing US$192 billion from nutritional assistance and US$272 billion overall from welfare programs.

Domestic programs outside of military and homeland security whose budgets are determined annually by US Congress would also take a hit, their funding falling by US$57 billion, or 10.6 percent.

The plan would cut by more than US$72 billion the disability benefits upon which millions of Americans rely. It would eliminate loan programs that subsidize college education for the poor and those who take jobs in government or nonprofit organizations.

Trump’s advisers portrayed the steep reductions as necessary to balance the nation’s budget, while sparing taxpayers from shouldering the burden of programs that do not work well.

“This is, I think, the first time in a long time that an administration has written a budget through the eyes of the people who are actually paying the taxes,” said Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director.

“We’re not going to measure our success by how much money we spend, but by how many people we actually help,” Mulvaney said as he outlined the proposal at the White House before its formal presentation to US Congress.

Among its innovations: Trump proposes saving US$40 billion over a decade by barring undocumented immigrants from collecting the childcare tax credit or the earned-income tax credit, a subsidy for low and middle-income families, particularly those with children.

He has also requested US$19 billion over 10 years for a new program, spearheaded by his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, to provide six weeks of paid leave to new parents.

The budget also includes a broad prohibition against money for entities that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood, blocking them from receiving any federal health funding.

The release of the document, an annual ritual in Washington that usually constitutes a marquee event for a newly inaugurated president working to promote his vision, unfolded under unusual circumstances. Donald Trump was out of the country for his first foreign trip and his administration was enduring a near-daily drumbeat of revelations about the investigation into his campaign’s possible links with Russia.