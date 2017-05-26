Introducing the Internet to rural India, a mission paved with difficulty

By Ellen Barry / NY Times News Service, TARADAND, India

Babulal Singh Neti was sitting with his uncle on a recent afternoon, trying to persuade him of the merits of the Internet.

It was 40.6°C outside and the sun was beating down on the frazzled croplands.

His uncle said he had no use for the Internet, since he had never learned to read. Furthermore, he wanted to nap. This he made clear by periodically screwing up his face into a huge yawn.

Neti, 38, pressed on earnestly, suggesting that he could demonstrate the Internet’s potential by Googling the history of the Gond people, to which they both belonged.

Since acquiring a smartphone, Neti could not stop Googling things: the gods — Hindu and tribal; the relative merits of the Yadav caste and the Gonds; the real story of how the Earth was made.

Access to this knowledge so elated him that he decided to give up farming for good, taking a job with a non-governmental organization whose goals include helping villagers produce and call up online content in their native languages.

When he encountered Internet skeptics, he tried to impress them by looking up something they really cared about — such as Gond history.

His uncle responded with half-closed eyes, delivering a brief, but comprehensive oral history of the Gond kings, with the clear implication that his nephew was a bit of a good-for-nothing.

“What does it mean, Google?” his uncle said. “Is it a bird?”

And then, theatrically, he yawned.

While India produces some of the world’s best programmers and computer engineers, vast multitudes of its people are like Neti’s neighbors, entering the virtual world with little sense of what lies within it, or how it could be of use to them.

The arrival of the Internet in their lives is one of India’s most hopeful narratives.

In the 70 years since independence, India’s government has done little to connect Taradand, in central India’s Madhya Pradesh, to the outside world. The first paved road appeared in 2006. There has never been a single telephone landline. Electricity is available to only half the houses.

When Neti was growing up, if someone in the village needed emergency medical care, farmers tied the patient to a wooden cot and carried it 8km through the forest to the nearest hospital, a journey of four hours.

By comparison, India’s battling telecoms have wired Taradand with breathtaking speed. Two years ago, Neti counted 1,000 mobile phones in the village, which has a population of 2,500.

This tracks with India as a whole. Last year it surpassed the US to become the world’s second-largest market for mobile phones, behind only China, industry group GSM Association said.

With the cost of smartphones and data plummeting, it is fair to assume that Taradand’s next technological leap will be onto the Internet.

Those who work in development tend to speak of this moment as a civilizational breakthrough, of particular significance in a country aching to educate its children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made expanding Internet use a central goal, shifting government services onto digital platforms.

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg toured India in 2014, he told audiences that for every 10 people who get online, “one person gets lifted out of poverty and one new job gets created.”

So it is instructive to follow Neti as he tries to drum up a little interest in Taradand. Young men use the Internet there, but only young men, and almost exclusively to circulate Bollywood films.