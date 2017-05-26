Tsai, DPP need to raise their game

By Jerome Keating

Time and tide wait for no man, and for no political party in Taiwan. The first year of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) time in office has come and gone, and things are not bad, but they are not good either.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) also has its problems. It has just chosen former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) to be its chairman for the next four years. Given the options, Wu was no doubt the best choice. However, that does not necessarily bode well for the KMT. What does all this mean? It is time to take stock.

Begin first with the KMT and Wu’s selection. Out of 144,408 KMT votes, Wu received 52.24 percent among those cast for the six candidates.

His majority is even more telling when contrasted with the second and third-most popular candidates: Neither KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱, 53,063 votes) nor former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌, 44,301 votes) were even close to Wu.

Hung carries the baggage of being strongly pro-unification; she represents the old school within the KMT, which is fading fast. She was not a good choice.

Hau, on the other hand, had been mayor of Taipei for eight years, a position that, with the exception of Tsai, has been considered the stepping-stone to the presidency.

Unfortunately, Hau’s performance as mayor was not spectacular; in addition he both lacks charisma and carries additional baggage from his father’s China-centric thinking. It is easy to see why he was not the party’s choice for its standard-bearer.

Despite his win, Wu’s selection is problematic. He seems to be the lesser of six evils rather than anything outstanding. True, he does have the advantage of Taiwanese lineage, but he also carries the taint of old-school corruption and cronyism.

This puts all the focus back on Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). If the KMT is not doing well, why is her popularity flagging?

Tsai’s falling popularity can largely be attributed to the tremendous expectations put on her after her election. That is in addition to the many problems that need to be resolved.

Unlike former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), who faced a hostile KMT-dominated legislature, Tsai was blessed with a DPP majority in the Legislative Yuan.

Therefore, the many dispossessed and needy groups that coalesced within the DPP to help her win the presidency now expect her to not only solve their problems, but to do so immediately. That is a difficult challenge.

In addition, Tsai is not a charismatic leader. However, lack of charisma does not mean that Tsai is not or cannot be a good leader. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had charisma, but that was not enough to make him a good leader; his charisma began to wear thin early in his second term when his performance failed to meet the needs of the people.

On the other hand, someone like German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands out. She is not known for charisma, but represents strong, sensible and pragmatic leadership. She not only governs Germany well, but is also considered the foremost leader of the EU.

So what skill sets and abilities must Tsai foster to meet the needs of Taiwan?

Tsai is no stranger to government. With a doctorate from the London School of Economics, she has served Taiwan in positions like Mainland Affairs Council minister and legislator from the presidency of Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) onward. It was under her stewardship that the DPP staged its comeback.