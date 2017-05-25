The fallout from Trump’s intelligence indiscretion will become clear with time

By Kent Harrington

Telling someone a secret is an act of faith. Sharing intelligence with an ally is no different. By disclosing intelligence provided by a US ally to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in an Oval Office meeting last week, US President Donald Trump indicated that he cannot safely be trusted and caused profound damage to the US’ national security.

Every intelligence relationship has its rules and regulations, but while written agreements are often part of the protocol, intelligence sharing is not based on any fine print. Rather, it rests on mutual confidence built over years, including by protecting secrets each side acquires through hard and often dangerous work.

Trust between intelligence services is a perishable commodity; indeed, there is an implicit threat that a betrayal, or even a mistaken disclosure, can sever the relationship then and there. Last week, Trump risked precisely that, as he demonstrated to intelligence services around the world that he has no clue what trust means.

The most important facts about Trump’s revelations to his Russian visitors no longer appear in dispute. Major news organizations have tapped multiple sources to report a presidential soliloquy that described, among other things, new and innovative plans by the Islamic State to use laptop computers and undetectable explosives to bring down commercial airliners.

Details Trump provided to the Russians included the plot’s location and the damage the devices could wreak — facts that had reportedly been denied to the US’ European allies so far, because of the sensitive sources involved.

DEFENSE

Trump asserts that he was acting well within his authority, because US presidents can declassify almost anything they want.

Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, has affirmed that Trump revealed nothing to the Russians about the “sources and methods” used to acquire the intelligence discussed. More information about the discussions will undoubtedly emerge.

However, whatever new details are revealed will not change the fact that what Trump did is history and that history will have an impact on the US intelligence community and US interests abroad.

For US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates and for the heads of its 16 intelligence agencies, the question is obvious: Will the president protect the nation’s most sensitive information?

The question turns their relationship with the president — service to whom has always been their top priority — on its head.

Consider the president’s daily brief. Created in the 1960s by the CIA, the PDB, as it is known, provides the president each morning with the intelligence community’s analysis and raw reporting from its most sensitive sources. It is tailored to each Oval Office occupant. What can the agencies that run intelligence collection operations — including protecting multibillion-dollar technical systems and vulnerable human sources — now put on Trump’s desk?

The question is no less pressing for US intelligence partners abroad. No intelligence service can survive — much less succeed — by operating alone, and making connections with the US, in particular, is vital. The US’ intelligence ties extend from intimate collaboration with World War II partners, NATO members and Asian allies to politically sensitive and therefore less publicized cooperation elsewhere in the world.