By Peter Baker and Michael Shear / NY Times News Service, RIYADH

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday last week had some advice for Iran’s newly re-elected president. The Trump administration hopes Tehran “restores the rights of Iranians to freedom of speech, to freedom of organization, so that Iranians can live the life that they deserve,” he said.

As he offered his observation at a news conference, Tillerson stood next to Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, who represents a government that does not guarantee free speech or many other rights.

When Tillerson turned to leave, a reporter asked if he had anything to say about human rights in Saudi Arabia. The secretary departed without answering.

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia underscored the calculation he and his foreign policy advisers have made when it comes to questions of human rights around the world.

Trump and his team made clear they were willing to publicly overlook repression in places such as Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states, whose leaders met last weekend — as long as they are allies in matters the president considers more important, namely security and economics.

To the president and his advisers, human rights concerns can be an impediment to the flow of commerce between countries and a barrier to beneficial partnerships for the US. In their view, trade equals jobs and prosperity, and concern about human rights too often backfires, getting in the way of efforts by the US government to increase all three.

As they see it, the big mistake that former US president Barack Obama made was to publicly shame countries rather than to first build working relationships based on common interests. Only then can a president privately raise human rights concerns, they have said.

Aides point to Trump’s success in persuading Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to release a US aid worker.

“We are not here to lecture,” Trump said in a speech on Sunday. “We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all.”

Tillerson outlined the approach during a speech this month to US Department of State employees that distinguished between US values and interests.

“If we condition too heavily that others must adopt this value that we’ve come to over a long history of our own, it really creates obstacles to our ability to advance our national security interests, our economic interests,” Tillerson said.

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t advocate for and aspire to freedom, human dignity and the treatment of people the world over,” he said. “We do, but that doesn’t mean that’s the case in every situation.”

In Iran’s case, pushing on human rights is an easy decision, since the Trump administration sees little cost. Iran has emerged as one of the top two or three foreign adversaries of the new president, and he is not seeking economic or security ties with Tehran that could be jeopardized.

On the other hand, in Saudi Arabia Trump sees an economic partner and the anchor of a Sunni Arab alliance to counter Iranian influence in the region. He announced US$110 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, as well as billions of US dollars’ worth of business deals.

However, the Saudi Arabian human rights record is no better than Iran’s. By some measures, it is worse. Iran just completed an election for president, albeit a flawed one, for an office subordinate to the theocratic supreme leader.