Hong Kongers’ hopes and fears ahead of landmark anniversary

By Elaine Yu and Aaron Tam / AFP, HONG KONG

Divided by age, wealth and politics, Hong Kongers are to mark the 20th anniversary of the territory’s transfer from Britain back to China with contrasting emotions: anger and pessimism, pride and celebration.

The semi-autonomous territory still enjoys freedoms unseen in China, but in past years has seen increasing unrest.

There have been rallies for democratic reform and an independence movement has emerged in response to what some regard as meddling by Beijing.

Soaring property prices and low wages have also fueled unhappiness, particularly among young people.

However, for some, Hong Kong remains a land of opportunity, and being part of China a source of stability and security.

Three residents talk about their hopes, dreams and fears, as the anniversary of the July 1, 1997, handover approaches.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, net skirt and with pale green streaks through her hair, Chau Ho-oi plays with her smartphone as she sits in a park in her home neighborhood of Prince Edward.

Born in 1997 to a music teacher father and office worker mother, the 20-year-old student said her earliest aspiration was to be a police officer.

Instead, she became the youngest protester arrested during mass pro-democracy “Umbrella movement” rallies three years ago.

“I thought being in the police was righteous, but now I think there are other ways to serve justice,” she said.

Chau is part of a new wave of advocates pushing back at Beijing and works with pro-democracy party Demosisto, cofounded by leading campaigner Joshua Wong (黃之鋒).

Student rallies in 2012 against lessons promoting Chinese patriotism first made her realize young people could change things, Chau said.

She then went on to join a student activist group, before joining the 2014 protests.

She said her experiences have left her angry and she believes authorities do not care about young people’s concerns.

“This government views young people as antagonists. When they say they want to strengthen communication, it’s really nonsense,” she said.

Chau still lives with her family, sharing a room with her older sister and said her parents have allowed her to find her own way in life.

While some of her friends are politically apathetic and others frustrated at a lack of progress, Chau said she wants to fight on as an advocate.

“I think I have the ability to change this society — we’re not at the point of hopelessness yet. We have to create our own hope,” she said.

Financier Cedric Ko spends his days working in a skyscraper overlooking Hong Kong’s famous harbor.

Smart in a crisp white shirt and dark suit, he praised the bustling territory for its high-octane buzz.

“Life in Hong Kong, compared to other cities, is much more vibrant. This is a great advantage for our competitiveness and commercial aspects of society,” the 40-year-old father of two said.

However, his enthusiasm is tempered by a feeling of unease about the future.

Things are harder than when he was young, said Ko, who remembers a relaxed childhood in Hong Kong and university days in Canada, where he was studying in 1997.

“I had a lot of time to explore and think. I don’t think children have that now — everything’s about achieving an objective,” he said.

He said he is concerned his kids might grow up blinkered in a conservative results-driven education system which he believes does not encourage them to think for themselves.