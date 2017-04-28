The Liberty Times Editorial: Repaying society, and the treasury

On Tuesday, a bill regulating retirement pension payments calculated by combining time served as a civil servant with time served in a non-governmental organization or society passed its third legislative reading.

Monthly retirement payments for retired civil servants who have had their pensions calculated based on time served as a civil servant in combination with time served as an official of a political party during the one-party state era are to be recalculated and excessive payments are to be recovered.

Ministry of Civil Service data shows that there are more than 200 former political appointees and retired civil servants receiving such payments.

The ministry has said that Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) officials are the only ones who benefit from such payments.

The effects of the new law will be that former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) and others will have to repay excessive payments. This is belated justice not only for taxpayers, but also for all military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers.

The right to add up time served as a party official with that working as a civil servant is a product of the one-party state of the past.

During the KMT dictatorship, serving the state meant serving the party, but serving the party did not necessarily mean serving the state. Most dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) opposing the KMT and intellectuals spoke up to serve the country, based on their desire to promote freedom, democracy and human rights.

However, the KMT did all it could to suppress such action, because such universal values stood in direct opposition to the KMT’s one-party dictatorship; it knew it would have had to deal with competition between political parties and the possibility of having to step down should the nation develop to the level where every person had freedom, democracy and human rights.

The most frightening part of the one-party state was not that the party and the state were one and the same, but that the party overrode the state.

During the one-party state, the KMT treasury’s direct access to the national treasury served as a fig leaf for the party elite, allowing them to keep up the pretense that they were free of corruption.

The national treasury fed straight into the party treasury, which served the party elite. This is what “clean and non-corrupt behavior” means, according to the KMT’s dictionary.

While the party’s access to the national treasury brought benefits to the party, the nation did not benefit from KMT funds.

The result was that after several decades, the KMT became the world’s wealthiest political party. No party chairman ever made it completely clear how many zeros were needed to express its astronomical wealth.

One way of looking at it is that combining service in the KMT with service as a civil servant was just another version of the party’s direct access to the national treasury.

Adding the number of years served as a party official to the years served as a civil servant when calculating pension payments would mean being openly paid by taxpayers, but doing it the other way round makes it seem as if the money came from the party treasury, while this in fact was also taxpayers’ money.

The excessive funds that affiliates of the KMT received should of course be recovered in the same way that ill-gotten party assets are being recovered. This is the only way to realize transitional justice.