Losing candidates present united front against Marine Le Pen

By Adam Nossiter / NY Times news service, PARIS

Not since World War II has the anti-immigrant far right been closer to gaining power in France. With her second-place finish on Sunday in the first round of the presidential election, Marine Le Pen has dragged her National Front from the dark fringes of its first 40 years.

However, that remarkable accomplishment is so alarming to so many in France that as soon as the preliminary results were announced at 8:01pm, virtually all of her major opponents in the 11-person race called for her defeat in the second-round runoff on May 7.

They implored their supporters to vote for the candidate projected to come out on top yesterday, the centrist, pro-EU former French minister of the economy Emmanuel Macron, a political novice and outsider.

The first-round showing by Macron and Le Pen represented an earthquake, as they effectively broke the French political establishment.

On the right and the left, the two parties that have governed France for more than 50 years suffered a severe defeat. They have been pushed aside in a wave of popular anger over the country’s stagnant economy and shaky security.

The rapid-fire endorsements of Macron, coming from across the political spectrum, represented a dynamic that has always prevailed in France when the National Front approaches executive power — the cross-party, anti-far right alliance the French call the “Republican Front.” The question now is whether that front can hold this time, as well.

Le Pen has oriented her appeal around what analysts and politicians call the “un-demonization” of her party — the shedding of its racist, anti-Semitic, Nazi-nostalgic roots.

That strategy has scored big results. Until the last week of the campaign, when she turned even more sharply anti-immigrant, her speeches were shaped around what she depicted as regaining France’s “sovereignty,” breaking with the EU and “restoring” France’s frontiers.

However, an undercurrent of prejudice still undergirds the National Front’s fervent rallies. Anti-Muslim code still permeates her speeches, and a majority of French people, according to polls, still say the party represents a threat to the country’s democracy.

That sentiment was widely evident on Sunday in declarations from the political class and from voters themselves. True, polls and prognosticators failed to predict Britain’s vote to leave the EU, or the US presidential victory of Donald Trump.

It is because of these unexpected shocks to the political “status quo” that many analysts are wary of prematurely writing off Le Pen. However, early polling for the second round in France shows that Macron’s margin over her is as high as 25 percent.

One after another on Sunday night and in quick succession, the grandees of the established parties urgently called for an anti-Le Pen vote, as if the real stakes of this year’s election had suddenly been revealed.

“Extremism can only bring unhappiness and division,” said former French prime minister Francois Fillon, the defeated candidate of the center-right Republicains party, who was the consensus favorite four months ago, but was brought down by a corruption scandal and who finished third.

“There is no choice, but to vote against the far right,” he said.

The candidate of the governing Socialist Party, Benoit Hamon, whose fifth-place finish symbolized voter rejection of the establishment, was equally unequivocal. He had run a campaign of unrelenting hostility toward Macron. That vanished on Sunday.