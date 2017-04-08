By Benjamin Haas and Julian Borger / The Guardian, HONG KONG AND WASHINGTON

At a secretive gathering of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) most senior officials, a room full of middle-aged men in dark suits convened under a gold hammer and sickle and raised their hands in unison to declare Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) the nation’s “core” leader.

The meeting in October last year elevated Xi to a level comparable with that of the country’s revolutionary leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) — and demonstrated just how successful the president has been at consolidating his control of the world’s most populous country.

On Thursday Xi traveled to US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a two-day summit that was to set the tone for one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships.

However, in stark contrast to Xi’s unchallenged authority, Trump is in a far weaker position, with his administration entangled in investigations into alleged ties with Russia and unable to deliver so far the policies he promised.

Trump will also need to reassure longstanding allies, including Japan, South Korea and Australia, who are wary of China’s rapid rise and have relied on the US to counter Beijing’s influence in the region.

“Trump’s team is very anxious; they are facing a lot of resistance at home with Congress and protests,” said Zhang Haibin (張海濱), a professor of international relations professor at Peking University in Beijing.

“The two leaders’ domestic political situation isn’t the same: Xi Jinping is ‘the core’ and China is very stable. Trump has yet to establish his authority in the US and is facing a divided society,” Zhang said, adding that Trump’s China strategy has yet to fully form and the US administration is severely lacking in Asia experts.

Ahead of the meeting with Xi, Trump has set the stage for a major confrontation over trade and security issues.

Trump used Twitter to predict discussions would be “very difficult” and on Sunday the Financial Times published an interview in which Trump chastised China for failing to do enough to rein in North Korea’s nuclear program.

“I think the president has been pretty clear in messaging about how important it is for China to coordinate with the United States and for China to begin exerting its considerable economic leverage to bring about a peaceful resolution to that problem,” a senior US official said.

The official said that just under 90 percent of North Korea’s external trade is with China.

“So even though we hear that China’s political influence may have diminished, clearly its economic leverage has not. It is considerable,” he said. “We would like to work on North Korea together. We have spent 20 years of trying pretty much everything to bring about a safe and denuclearized peninsula, so this is in some ways a test of the relationship.”

Although Trump’s administration has declared the efforts of previous administrations a failure and promised a new approach, the attempt to cajole China into putting more pressure on its impoverished and troublesome neighbor by more rigorous implementation of existing UN sanctions represents a continuation of the policies of the administration of former US president Barack Obama.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others in the Trump administration have used the line “all options are on the table” and senior officials on Tuesday night talked about “the clock running out” on diplomacy.