US’ allies rethink China policies

By Sushil Seth

During his state visit to Australia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) kept up the gentle pressure on Canberra to draw closer to Beijing. Australia is a US ally in the region and part of the Australia, New Zealand, US Security Treaty.

With China dredging new islands in the South China Sea and building military facilities to claim almost all of its waters, it is clearly upsetting — if not threatening — regional stability and security.

Australia, like most nations in the region, has an important stake in regional peace and stability.

China is pushing ahead with its agenda to establish regional dominance by ignoring the rival territorial claims of some of its neighbors. Although Australia tries to be neutral on the issue of sovereignty, as it is not a claimant, it nevertheless wants the issue resolved peacefully through negotiation based on international norms and law.

In other words, Australia is against unilateral action on China’s part to change the realities in the South China Sea.

However, even while maintaining principled respect for international law and institutions, Canberra appears to be softening its tone.

The reasons for this are not far to seek. An important one is the reality of China’s power.

Second, even though the US is talking the talk against China’s projection of power in the region, it has not been able to match the rhetoric with concrete action.

True, it has sent a naval ship or two through Chinese-claimed waters, but it has been lacking clear resolve to back up former US president Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia” policy, declared in a 2011 visit to Canberra.

This would have required the deployment of the bulk of the US navy in the region to send a strong signal to China that the US was still the predominant regional power and was not going anywhere.

This gap in rhetoric and practice has only encouraged China to declare its own version of the Monroe doctrine.

With US President Donald Trump’s election, and despite the initial strident anti-China rhetoric over trade, currency manipulation and the South China Sea, Beijing now appears more confident about its narrative that the South China Sea and its islands have historically been part of China.

It is so confident — on the surface at least — that what it is propounding is not just China’s narrative, but also promotes regional stability.

For instance, during his visit to Australia, Li sought to neatly mix together Chinese and regional interests to support its activities in the South China Sea.

He said with a straight face at a news conference that “China never has any intention to engage in militarization in the South China Sea.”

As for “China’s facilities on Chinese islands and reefs, [these] are primarily for civilian purposes, and even if there is a certain amount of defense equipment or facilities, it is for maintaining the freedom of navigation and over flight in the South China Sea, because without such freedom or without stability in the South China Sea, the Chinese side would be among the first to bear the brunt of it,” he said.

The question is: Who is posing a threat to maritime traffic?

Before China started to build military facilities and claim much of the sea, international trade was largely flowing smoothly through those waters. It is only after China started militarizing the islands and reefs that the region began experiencing tension and instability.