The short road to disgrace

By Poppy McPherson / The Guardian, YANGON, Myanmar

It was never meant to be this way. The script called for the lead actor, a Nobel prize winner, to seize control of a country, bring peace where there was conflict and prosperity where there was poverty. A nation emerging from years of military dictatorship was to become a beacon of hope. However, that script has not been followed by Myanmar and its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Now, a year since one of the world’s most famous prisoners of conscience came to power in the specially created position of state counsellor, the talk is not of progress. Instead, it is of drastically escalating ethnic conflicts that have simmered and sporadically exploded for decades; a new Rohingya Muslim insurgency that has prompted an army crackdown some say may amount to crimes against humanity; a rash of online defamation cases that have fostered a panic over freedom of speech; and a repressive legal framework that allowed the generals to jail so many still being in place.

And all the while, Aung San Suu Kyi is accused of remaining mostly silent, doggedly avoiding the media. Interviews by the Guardian with more than a dozen diplomats, analysts and current and former advisers reveal frustrations with a top-down government struggling to cope with immense challenges.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s questionable leadership style, her inability or unwillingness to communicate a vision and her reluctance to speak out against the persecution of minorities have raised the question of whether the popular narrative is misplaced.

And although some defend her, saying it takes time to right the wrongs of decades, others see a fundamental misunderstanding of the woman herself.

“Many of the people who led the campaign [to free Aung San Suu Kyi] were more on the liberal side of the spectrum,” one diplomat put it. “I think she’s closer to [former British prime minister] Margaret Thatcher.”

This is a stark contrast to the Aung San Suu Kyi who, during 15 years of house arrest at her lakeside villa on University Avenue in Yangon, stood on rickety tables and delivered speeches about human rights over the gate.

“And she was electric,” said David Mathieson, a longtime Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch who is now an independent consultant. “She was funny. She was informative. She was principled. And I think it’s lamentable that she’s not doing the equivalent of that now.”

WHERE THE BUCK STOPS

Five hours north by car from Yangon, Myanmar’s dystopian capital, Naypyidaw, stands surrounded by densely forested mountains. It is here, in the so-called “Abode of Kings” supposedly built to insulate Myanmar’s generals from attack, amid a landscape of deserted 20-lane highways and grandiose hotels, that Aung Sun Suu Kyi lives her life in power.

The 71-year-old is a disciplined ruler. Her habit, established during imprisonment, is to wake before dawn and meditate in the house she shares with her pet dog and a small retinue of maids. She has breakfast with an adviser, often Kyaw Tint Swe, a former ambassador who spent decades defending the junta’s actions.

An aide, Win Htein, says Aung San Suu Kyi eats very little: “The amount of food she is taking is like a kitten,” he said. “She doesn’t eat carbohydrates. Fruit and vegetables. No pork, or mutton, or beef. Only fish.”

Her few indulgences include a vast wardrobe of luxurious silk longyis and evening film viewings, musicals being her favorite. Win Htein recently gave her a copy of La La Land. Yet, mostly, she works. And there is a lot of work.