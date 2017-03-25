Combating climate change could mean using more wood

By Justin Adams

Humankind has always had a tricky relationship with forests. We depend on them to regulate the climate and rainfall, clean our air and water, sustain myriad species of plants and animals, and support the livelihoods of more than 1 billion people. Yet we continue to destroy them, to the point that only half the world’s original forest cover remains.

The price of deforestation can hardly be overstated. Trees consume large amounts of carbon dioxide as they grow, making them vital tools for absorbing the greenhouse-gas emissions — from cars, factories, power stations and livestock — that result in climate change.

If we continue to lose forest cover, the Paris climate agreement’s goal, of limiting global warming to less than 2?C above pre-industrial levels by 2050, will be impossible to achieve.

In fact, to meet that target, we will need to restore a significant amount of forest cover that is already gone.

There are two ways to approach reforestation. The first is to allow agricultural lands to fall into disuse, and then wait for them to revert naturally to forest. This would not cost much, but it would take decades. The second option is more proactive: Plant billions of new trees.

As part of the New York Declaration on Forests, signed in 2014, governments pledged to restore hundreds of millions of hectares of forests. However, with most governments short on cash these days, financing the pledge has proved challenging.

Against this background, we must try to engage the private sector to deliver the needed investment.

When forests have an economic value, they are more likely to be cultivated than destroyed. And, indeed, trees have been cultivated for profit for millennia. Today, productive forests cover an area of more than 1 billion hectares, or about one-quarter of the world’s forested land.

Such forests produce fuelwood, which accounts for about half of tree removals. They also produce materials for clothes, oils for soaps and lubricants, fruits and other foods, such as cocoa.

Demand for these products is growing, although not as fast as demand for newspaper print falls as a result of computerization.

How can demand for forest products be increased? One particularly promising opportunity lies in construction.

Timber has always been an important building material, and remains so for residential construction in places like the US, Scandinavia and parts of Southeast Asia. However, most buildings today are constructed using bricks and mortar, concrete, and — for larger structures — steel.

These are all materials that produce substantial carbon emissions during the manufacturing process.

While it is unlikely that timber can fully replace any of these materials, new types of engineered wood are making the resource more competitive.

One of these is cross-laminated timber (CLT), which is made by gluing together layers of wood to create panels that are as strong as steel or concrete, and that thus can replace those materials in buildings.

More research is required to determine the precise benefits of using timber to cut carbon dioxide emissions. One estimate comes from architect Anthony Thistleton-Smith, one of the UK’s leading experts on wooden buildings.

He recently noted that, whereas a typical British home has a carbon footprint of about 18 to 19 tonnes, a CLT home has a negative footprint of 17 to 19 tonnes. In other words, every home built with CLT saves 36 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.