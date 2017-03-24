Anonymous North Korean writer finds a global audience

By Choe Sang-hun / NY Times News Service, SEOUL

It was a dog-eared manuscript, 743 pages bound in string, but for Do Hee-youn, an activist campaigning for human rights in North Korea, it was nothing less than stunning.

In 2013, Do got hold of what he believed was the first manuscript by a living dissident writer in North Korea that had been smuggled out. Written in meticulous longhand on the coarse brown manuscript paper used in North Korea, the book — a collection of seven short stories — was a fierce indictment of life in the totalitarian North.

The author wrote of living “like a machine that talked, a yoked human.” The name of the book was The Accusation.

Thanks to Do’s efforts, the book, written under the pseudonym Bandi (“Firefly” in Korean), has found audiences around the world. It has been translated into 18 languages and published in 20 countries.

Translated by Deborah Smith into English and published by Grove Press, The Accusation: Forbidden Stories From Inside North Korea hit the US market this month.

“This is the debut of ‘North Korea’s Solzhenitsyn,’” said Kim Kwang-jin, a defector and researcher at the government-funded Institute for National Security Strategy in Seoul, the South Korean capital, comparing Bandi to the Russian novelist and Nobel laureate whose writing helped raise global awareness of the gulag forced labor camps of the old Soviet Union. The Guardian wrote, “In its scope and courage, The Accusation is an act of great love.”

How The Accusation came to light is a story of its own. In 2012, Do received an urgent call from fellow human rights activists in China: A North Korean woman had been caught by the Chinese police and was about to be extradited to the North, where she would certainly face time in a prison camp. Do raised cash to help her bribe her way out and to bring her to South Korea.

She told Do that before fleeing the North, she went to say goodbye to a relative, Bandi. He asked her to take a seditious manuscript he had been hiding, but she was too afraid to smuggle it across the border into China; if she was caught, she, the writer and their families would certainly have been banished into prison camps, if not executed.

She gave Bandi’s real name and his North Korean address to Do, who hired an ethnic Korean in China to travel to North Korea as a tourist and discreetly contact the writer.

In 2013, the manuscript was smuggled out, hidden among works of propaganda glorifying Kim Il-sung, the country’s founding president and grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong-un.

Do was a well-known advocate for human rights in North Korea and a member of the South Korean government’s National Unification Advisory Council. Even so, when he offered the manuscript to publishing houses in South Korea, most declined, as Bandi’s existence in North Korea has never been independently verified. All they had to rely on was Do’s word.

Do faced an agonizing predicament. He wanted to provide as much information as he could to establish that the book was not a hoax, but he also had to protect Bandi’s identity to keep him safe from retaliation by the North Korean regime.

This is about all Do will say about Bandi’s identity: He was born in 1950. He has belonged to the Korean Writers’ Alliance, a government-controlled organ dedicated to producing censored literature for state-run periodicals of the North.