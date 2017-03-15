The Netherlands considers a new relationship with Muslims

By Alissa Rubin / NY Times News Service, ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands

Like many Muslims, Ahmed Aboutaleb has been disturbed by the angry tenor of the Dutch election campaign. Far-right candidates have disparaged Islam, often depicting Muslims as outsiders unwilling to integrate into Dutch culture.

It is especially jarring for Aboutaleb, given that he is the mayor of the Netherlands’ second-largest city, Rotterdam; fluent in Dutch; and one of the country’s most popular politicians.

Nor is he alone: Dutch Speaker of the House of Representatives Khadija Arib is Muslim, although her Labour Party is expected to lose ground in today’s national elections.

The Netherlands also has a burgeoning professional class of Muslims: social workers, journalists, comedians, entrepreneurs and bankers.

“There’s a feeling that if there are too many cultural influences from other parts of the world, then what does that mean for our Dutch traditions and culture?” said Aboutaleb, whose city is 15 percent to 20 percent Muslim and home to immigrants from 174 countries.

Today’s elections begin Europe’s year of political reckoning. The Dutch elections, coming ahead of others in France, Germany and possibly Italy, will be the first test of Europe’s threshold for tolerance as populist parties rise by attacking the EU and immigration, making nationalistic calls to preserve distinct local cultures.

It is an especially striking gauge of the strength of anti-establishment forces that such calls are falling on receptive ears even in the Netherlands, a country that for generations has seen successive waves of Muslim immigration.

If anything, the Netherlands is a picture of relatively successful assimilation, especially when compared with France or Belgium.

In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, one of the most stridently anti-Muslim politicians in Europe, recently described some Moroccans as “scum.”

His Party for Freedom is expected to be one of three to receive the most votes, challenging the center-right government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

If barriers exist, many Muslims — like Aboutaleb, 55, who arrived in this low-lying country from a mountain village in Morocco when he was a teenager, speaking hardly a word of Dutch — say that hard work is nonetheless rewarded.

However, Aboutaleb’s extraordinary success story, and sense that he was given many opportunities by the Netherlands, is more characteristic of an earlier generation.

There is no doubt that religious prejudice is on the rise in response to both the more recent influx of Muslim immigrants and growing fears of terrorism in Europe. Both are readily manipulated by politicians, who promote the idea that there are now so many nonwhite, non-Christians in the Netherlands that Dutch traditions will be lost or obliterated.

However, there is a seed of fact: There are more non-Western migrants or their children in the Netherlands, comprising about 10 percent of the population in a country of about 17 million, but not all of them are Muslim: There are, for example, a number of Indians who are Hindus or Buddhists.

The latest figures released by the Netherlands’ central bureau of statistics show a net increase of 56,000 immigrants in 2015 and 88,000 last year, with the largest number last year, about 29,000, coming from Syria.

The number of municipalities that have populations with 10 percent to 25 percent non-Western migrants doubled between 2002 and 2015, according to the Netherlands Institute for Social Research, a government agency that studies social policy.