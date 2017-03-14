After Trump, executives ponder path into politics

By James Stewart / NY Times News Service

Having reached the top of a major corporation and amassed a fortune, chief executives often wonder: What is next?

After Donald Trump, the answer may well be a run for the White House.

Trump had no political or military experience, the traditional routes to high political office. Virtually his only qualification was his business career, and a checkered one at that, considering his own brush with personal bankruptcy.

“There is this sense that if Trump got it, why shouldn’t they?” said David Gergen, codirector of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School and an adviser to four presidents. “They’ve been more successful, they have more experience and they’ve run a public company, which is more equivalent to what a president does than a private company” like the Trump Organization.

Stu Loeser, once press secretary for former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who considered a presidential run last year, concurred.

“If you run a company that has employed tens of thousands of people, and generated lots of profit and been undeniably successful, and you look at a sitting president who, to be honest, a lot of businesspeople don’t have much respect for, you think, why not me?” he said.

Loeser runs his own strategic consulting firm and told me he has clients who are business executives considering a run for high public office.

“I can’t tell you their names, obviously,” he said.

Boldface corporate names widely discussed as contenders for the next Democratic presidential nomination include chief executives like Howard Schultz of Starbucks, Robert Iger of Disney and Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com, along with Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer, and Oprah Winfrey, chairwoman and chief executive of Harpo Inc, which owns half of the Oprah Winfrey Network.

All deny they are running, or even seriously considering it. However, everyone demurs so far ahead of the first primaries, as did former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton four years ago, and it has not stopped anyone from speculating. That is especially the case for people who, appalled by the Trump administration, can hardly wait for the next campaign.

“I feel many of these chief executives are responding to a public longing for a strongman, or woman, a strong leader,” Gergen said. “There’s a sense that’s why Trump got elected. You’re seeing the same thing in Europe, in Asia, in a long list of countries. People are dissatisfied with standard politicians. Military types and businesspeople with a strong track record offer an attractive alternative.”

Apart from proven business experience, they have widespread name recognition or identification with major consumer brands — and they have enough money to finance their own campaigns.

I have spoken this week to multiple people who have at least discussed the possibility of running for office with Schultz and Iger. (All declined to be named discussing what were private conversations.)

Schultz, 63, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at US$3 billion, came close to making a bid last year, but backed out after concluding it would be very difficult to defeat Clinton, who seemed to have the Democratic nomination all but locked up and at the time seemed likely to win the presidency.

Those circumstances have obviously changed drastically. With Trump in office, the next Democratic race appears wide open, and many friends and potential donors are urging Schultz to run.