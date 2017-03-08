Academic integrity at stake for a few students

By Lai Ting-ming 賴鼎銘

The letters of commitment signed by many Taiwanese universities accepting Chinese students into their programs have caused quite a stir. The issue is certainly worth exploring.

When I was a university president, I signed agreements with more than 70 sister schools in China.

There were very clear differences between those institutions. Some of them were open and did not make any additional demands when their students came to Taiwan to study. Others were a lot more cautious.

I recall how, on a visit to one such university, one of the administrative staff responsible for Taiwan affairs was fastidious in their instructions, insisting that we not allow the students to come into any contact with the Falun Gong movement, or any political events.

SYMPATHIZERS

Having lived through the period of martial law in Taiwan, I understood their concerns.

We respected these concerns and could but acknowledge that they have them. After all, with the academic freedoms and lack of suppression of thought that we enjoy in Taiwan, educators will bristle at any suggestion of demands placed on them from outside.

Back then, at the Shih Hsin University communications center, we had personnel — both full-time and part-time faculty members — with Taiwan independence sympathies, just as we had unification sympathizers.

INQUISITIVE

However, they were principled and would not alter their course content just because they happened to have Chinese students in their classes.

They would, on occasion, share with me their observations teaching Chinese students and they were always happy with the new challenges it presented them.

In turn, Chinese students were curious about what it would be like in Taiwan.

They would travel nationwide, visiting places even I have never been. You could not hold them back. Some of them were particularly interested in gender studies and would enroll in those classes.

The controversy over the letters of commitment is not really about acceptance of the “one China” principle. It is more a reflection of the concerns of university heads and parents sending their students and children to Taiwan.

DAMAGE DONE

However, why target these few schools that want to sign letters of commitment, which are purely formal and clearly impossible to realize?

The wording of the letters is damaging to the educational autonomy of the universities asked to sign them: “The course content shall not touch upon any politically sensitive activities and cannot deal with any activities related to the ideas of ‘one China,’ ‘one Taiwan,’ ‘two Chinas’ or Taiwanese independence,” also: “the study content shall not intentionally guide students to touch upon contentious political subjects such as cross-strait relations.”

Words such as “shall not,” “cannot” and “touch upon” are manifestly counterproductive and compromising.

Academic integrity is important for universities.

It is little wonder that this might be called into question when they sign documents of this sort for the sake of just a few students, especially when the universities in question are hardly plagued with low enrollment numbers.

Why do they feel the need to resort to these measures and bring upon themselves suspicions of damaging academic freedoms?

Lai Ting-ming is a former president of Shih Hsin University.

Translated by Paul Cooper