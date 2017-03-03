Protests call for action on energy

By Lee Ken-cheng 李根政

On Feb. 12, activists staged anti-pollution demonstrations in Taichung and Kaohsiung. These will be followed on Saturday next week, for the sixth year running, by anti-nuclear protests in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taitung.

There are several motivations behind these calls for action.

In northern Taiwan, there is the threat posed by the Jinshan and Guosheng nuclear power plants in New Taipei City’s Shihmen (石門) and Wanli (萬里) districts. In central Taiwan, there is severe air pollution. In Taitung County, there is the issue of nuclear waste storage, and in southern Taiwan, there is an even more severe challenge as it faces the double threat of nuclear power and air pollution.

These are the environmental problems in each region, but lurking in the background is the issue of overall energy and industrial models.

The suspension of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) does not mean that the nuclear power issue has been resolved.

In southern Taiwan, the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Ma-anshan (馬鞍山), Pingtung County, is to be the last nuclear plant in Taiwan to be decommissioned, in 2025. This is also the plant experiencing the most problems and the only one located over a fault line, causing cross-generational concerns in connection to nuclear waste storage. It is necessary to ensure that the operations of the Ma-anshan plant are not extended and that the government does not continue to make a mess of the nuclear waste issue.

In Kaohsiung — Taiwan’s second-biggest city — the petrochemical and steel industries are fundamental, and it contains the nation’s earliest petrochemical industry site. It is home to the Linyuan (林園) Petrochemical Area, Renda (仁大) Industrial Area and state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan’s Dalin Township (大林) refinery, as well as China Steel Corp, a main polluter.

There are coal-fired and natural gas generators at the Hsinta Power Plant and other natural gas plants in southern Taiwan, in addition to the two large coal-fired generators that are under renewal at the Dalin plant. Furthermore, the ships in Kaohsiung Harbor and more than 10,000 cargo trucks produce pollution equivalent to a large factory.

As the development of public transportation is lagging behind, residents are dependent on more than 2 million scooters and motorcycles, and more than 800,000 cars, which is also a huge pollution source.

The operation of the city as a whole — from industry and energy, to the harbor and transportation — relies on dirty fossil fuels such as coal and gasoline. Only by initiating non-nuclear, low-carbon energy generation and industrial transformation will it be possible to remove the government’s excuse to extend the service life of the Ma-anshan plant and at the same time reduce pollution.

This is why the South Taiwan Anti-nuclear Action Alliance is making the following calls at Saturday next week’s protest:

First, set an energy savings target to reach a goal of negative energy consumption growth, increase standby energy reserves to stabilize the power supply, replace coal-fired power generation with natural gas during a transitional stage and create enough room to develop sources of renewable energy.

Second, following President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration’s proposal for a goal of 20 percent “renewable” energy by 2025, the government should announce a concrete eight-year strategy and timetable so every future president could be held accountable during their time in office.