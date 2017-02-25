Trump’s challenges over China

By Brahma Chellaney

Over the past eight years, as China’s posturing in Asia became increasingly aggressive, many criticized then-US president Barack Obama for failing to stand up to the Asian giant. It was on Obama’s watch, after all, that China captured the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島) from the Philippines and built seven artificial islands in the South China Sea, on which it then deployed heavy weapons — all without incurring any international costs.

Many expect Obama’s tough-talking successor, US President Donald Trump, to change all of this. He is not off to a good start.

During the campaign, Trump threatened to retaliate against China for “raping” the US on trade, to impose massive tariffs on Chinese imports, and to label China a currency manipulator.

Soon after his victory, Trump took a congratulatory telephone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), thereby breaking with nearly 40 years of diplomatic orthodoxy. Trump then took the matter a step further, publicly suggesting that he would use the “one China” policy as a bargaining chip in bilateral negotiations over contentious economic and security issues.

However, Trump backed down. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) made it clear that he would not so much as talk to Trump on the phone without assurance that the US president would pledge fidelity to the “one China” policy.

The call happened, and Trump did exactly what Xi wanted, ostensibly without extracting anything in return.

Trump is not the only figure in his administration to stake out a bold position on China and then retreat meekly. During his Senate confirmation process, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that the US should “send China a clear signal” by denying it access to its artificial islands in the South China Sea.

China’s expansionism in the region, Tillerson asserted, was “akin to Russia’s taking Crimea” from Ukraine — an implicit criticism of Obama for allowing the two developments.

However, Tillerson, like his new boss, soon backed down.

The US, he now claims, merely needs to be “capable” of restricting China’s access to the South China Sea islands, in the event of a contingency.

And yet China’s behavior merits stronger US action now. The country is attempting to upend the “status quo” not only in the South China Sea, but also in the East China Sea and the Himalayas. It is working to create a large sphere of influence through its “one belt, one road” initiative. And it is re-engineering transboundary river flows. All of this is intended to achieve Chinese leaders’ goal of re-establishing the country’s mythical “Middle Kingdom” status.

Flawed US policy has opened the way for these efforts, in part by helping to turn China into an export juggernaut. The problem is not that China has a strong economy, but rather that it abuses free-trade rules to subsidize its exports and impede imports to shield domestic jobs and industry. Today, China sells US$4 worth of goods to the US for every US$1 in imports.

Just as the US inadvertently saddled the world with the jihadist scourge by training Afghan mujahidin — the anti-Soviet fighting force out of which al-Qaeda evolved — it unintentionally created a rules-violating monster by aiding China’s economic rise. And it sustained its China-friendly trade policy even as China’s abuses became bolder and more obvious.