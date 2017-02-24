Ways to improve tour bus safety

By Lee Ker-tsung 李克聰

On Monday last week, a tour bus chartered for a one-day trip to view cherry blossoms in Taichung’s Wuling Farm (武陵農場) overturned on a bend in the road at the interchange between the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5) and the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港).

The accident, which apparently happened because the bus was going too fast, killed 33 people and injured 11. It is the nation’s deadliest road accident since Oct. 8, 1986, when a tour bus fell into a river at the Guguan Recreation Area (谷關風景區) in Taichung’s Heping District (和平), killing 42 people and injuring three.

Overseas news media reported last week’s accident, with some of them noting that there have been a number of tour bus accidents in Taiwan in recent years.

“Taiwan is considered one of the safest places in the world — but critics say safety standards need to be improved,” a BBC news report said.

What can be done to improve tour bus safety in Taiwan?

Below are some suggestions that government agencies might wish to consider:

When thinking of potential reasons for this deadly bus crash, the first one that comes to mind is that the driver might have been driving while drowsy or distracted, so he did not slow down as he should have when he came to a bend in the road. The resulting centrifugal force would then have caused the bus to run up against the concrete barrier and roll over.

Second, it might be that the vehicle’s body was not strong enough, so when it ran up against the barrier and flipped over, the upper part of its body broke away from the lower part, thus killing more passengers than might otherwise have been the case.

The factors contributing to tour bus crashes over the years can be put into three main categories: human, vehicle and road.

Of these, the human factor is the most crucial. The main longstanding problem is that drivers and passengers generally have an insufficient sense of risk and do not know what to do about it.

One necessary measure is to enforce reasonable work hours for drivers. If drivers could find breaks between periods of work to get a good rest and recover their strength and energy, it would help them to avoid drowsy driving.

As for passengers, if they could get into the habit of anticipating danger and fastening their seatbelts, that would also reduce their risk of being killed in the event of an accident.

The government can encourage better awareness through various kinds of public information campaigns, including at the neighborhood level.

Second is the vehicle factor. In this area, improvements could be made in the following three aspects:

First, there needs to be a change in the market’s mindset where too much importance is given to impressive-looking, high-bodied, double-decker buses while demanding low fares.

The high-bodied tour and commuter buses that one sees in other countries have tri-axle chassis, which makes them safer than the two-axle chassis that are the norm in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s legal height limit for commercial vehicles was reduced to 3.5m in 2007. However, in response to market demand, most local tour buses are still pseudo-double-deckers with raised floors, whose relatively high center of gravity makes them more likely to overturn, resulting in more serious accidents.

Second, improvements need to be made to relevant laws and regulations.