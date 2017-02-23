Donald Tsang’s downfall a lesson

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang (曾蔭權) was found guilty of bribery and misconduct in public office last week. On several occasions, he was reported to have exploited the privileges of his position for personal gain. He is the first — and hopefully the last — Hong Kong chief executive to be convicted in a criminal court.

Since 1997, the post-colonial arrangement of “one country, two systems” has degenerated into that of “one Hong Kong, two realities.” Privileged members of elites have become inviolable and immune from any legal processes, whereas ordinary people are subject to much scrutiny.

Numerous incidents of misconduct, corruption and abuse of public authority have normalized the dominant power structure in an autocratic system, thereby advancing the interests of the powerful at the expense of a disfranchised majority.

This case not only reveals the erosive effects of nepotism and cronyism in the post-colonial era, but also adds to the long list of scandals that have undermined Hong Kongers’ confidence in the legitimacy and integrity of the territory’s system of governance.

Yet, the surprising outcome of Tsang’s trial proved otherwise. The territory’s judicial independence is probably the only core institution that has not been eroded. Hong Kong’s judges, who are versed in common law traditions, continue to uphold the principles of fair play and substantial justice.

While Hong Kongers are contemplating the ramifications of their disgraced former leader’s conviction, the electoral race to become the territory’s next chief executive has begun. Several candidates are competing for the position, with former chief secretary for administration Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and former secretary of finance John Tsang (曾俊華) emerging as frontrunners.

How Tsang’s trial will affect the development of the election remains to be seen, but whoever wins next month’s poll will have to confront three structural problems in local politics.

First, the chief executive race is more like a selection process among pro-Beijing community representatives, business tycoons and urban professionals than a democratic election. Adhering to a longstanding policy of denying Hong Kong full democracy, China preempted electoral reform and its handpicked political agents have no legitimacy in the eyes of the public.

The 1,200-member Chief Executive Election Committee is scheduled to meet and decide on the next political leader. The pro-democracy camp occupy about 300 seats in this body, but pro-Beijing groups and some prominent business leaders have a dominant presence. Given this imbalance, it is hard for people to initiate a genuine debate about direct democracy in the electoral competition.

Worse still, there are restrictions on who can be nominated to sit on the committee. Pledging allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party is a precondition for becoming the territory’s chief executive. None of the candidates is willing to acknowledge and support the rise of localism as a means to defend Hong Kong’s core values.

Second, many Hong Kongers are struggling to come to grips with the gradual disappearance of the “one country, two systems” constitutional framework.

During the 1980s, Beijing wanted to ease people’s concerns about the territory’s future under communism. It introduced the Basic Law, which guaranteed that socialism would not be implemented and the existing capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged for 50 years.