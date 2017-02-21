Peterborough, a 21st-century town

By Steve Bowyer

Massive increases in population can put immense pressure on city systems and the traditional response of just building more hard infrastructure is no longer tenable.

Innovation and the use of “smarter” technologies are invaluable, but these must be made relevant to a city’s specific challenges and the needs of its citizens and businesses.

Peterborough is a medieval city, with a fine cathedral and historic market square. Until the middle of the 20th century, it had grown and evolved like any other UK city, with expansion through the Industrial Revolution and the advent of railways in the 19th century.

However, in the 1960s, the UK government ordained Peterborough a “New Town” and between 1967 and 1984 its population doubled from 84,000 to 166,000.

At the start of the 21st century, its population was around 200,000. It is possible to reach London from Peterborough in about 50 minutes, it is easily accessible from the rest of the UK by road and rail and it is within easy reach of airports and Felixstowe sea port.

This creates a vibrant city for business and commerce and a beacon for investment. It has also made the city an attractive destination for immigration and more than 140 different languages are spoken in the city.

Its growing economy has major global companies and representation in almost every business sector: advanced manufacturing, financial services, technology and environment, yet the citizens of the city have relatively low skill levels and it has no university of its own.

This complex environment of competing challenges and growing pressure on infrastructure — both hard and soft — make Peterborough a unique test case for the variety of challenges that other cities will face.

When Peterborough was awarded ￡3 million (US$3.73 million) in 2013 by the UK government agency InnovateUK to explore ways of providing better, smarter services and technologies, it could have taken the decision to invest in straightforward “tech solutions” (integrated closed-circuit television and traffic control, proprietary “black box” city control systems), but none of these would have addressed the city’s real challenges.

So it took the brave — and at the time pioneering — decision to make its “smart city” citizen and business-centric: Exploring and developing projects that improved the lives and skills of its local citizens and provided local companies with the opportunities for innovation and business efficiency.

Digital empowerment was important, but not the end goal.

The program integrated the human, digital and physical worlds as no other city was doing at that time: An innovation portal was established to enable new business solutions to be developed, business and environmental efficiency was generated through the establishment of the city’s Circular Economy framework, skills programs were implemented that enabled young people to access new learning.

What were some of the highlights?

The digital platform “Brainwave Innovations” introduced business challenges with practical solutions.

A local coffee-roasting company was sending 3,000 hessian sacks to the landfill every month and posted the challenge that they felt this was a waste of a material.

Local entrepreneur Pav Patel spotted the challenge and also a new niche market. He now takes the sacks and turns them into everything from shopping bags to highway protection sacks — and has built a new business from it: Peterborough Re-Use.