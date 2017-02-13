[ LETTER ]

Time to change names

China has recently named one of its destroyers the Xining (西寧) that happens to be the name of one of Taiwanese military vessels. To avoid any possible confusion, Taiwan has to change its vessel’s name to Pingtung (屏東), for example.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office should be rectified to the “Taiwanese institute in America (TIA)” as the counterpart of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The UK changed the name of its envoy in Taiwan from the British Trade and Cultural Office to the British Office; correspondingly, Taiwan should have “the Taiwanese office” in the UK. The East Asia Association should be changed to “the Taiwan-Japan exchange association” to be equivalent to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

Many Taiwanese cannot find their envoys, which have a variety of names, when they need help overseas. Sometimes, they are sent to Chinese envoys or even China by mistake.

The China Airlines is a name that confuses most foreigners. The airline makes free advertising for China and false advertising for Taiwan around the world. It is unimaginable that US Airways were called UK Airways or American Airlines were called British Airlines.

The China Petroleum Corporation might give many foreign customers a wrong impression that the company is a China-invested oil company in Taiwan. Its oil tankers presumably have to spend time to identify themselves correctly.

Taiwanese who carry Republic of China passports are sometimes blocked from entering some countries and banned from visiting UN facilities.

It would be a catastrophe if the People’s Republic of China dropped “People’s” from its name.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Nationalist Communist Party sound like sister parties. The name of the former is one of the main reasons that split the party.

Taiwan should use its own name — for the convenience of Taiwanese and foreigners.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio