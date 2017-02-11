Trump’s international trade vision

By Leung Man-to 梁文韜

As soon as he took office, US President Donald Trump, who says he wants to “make America great again,” displayed his resolve by using administrative orders and memoranda to fulfill some of his election campaign promises. Among them, his decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) has received the most attention from other nations, with loyal US allies Japan and Australia making a last-ditch attempt to save the agreement.

However, because withdrawing from the TPP was also a policy proposal of Trump’s electoral opponent Hillary Rodham Clinton, the TPP already had no future. Originally a TPP advocate, Clinton surprisingly changed her attitude after announcing her candidacy, a decision that was difficult to understand.

This also shows the inconsistency in the Democratic Party’s policy direction. Maybe it is because many Democrats do not know how to respond to the challenges that globalization is posing to the US.

Over the past three decades and more, US economic expansionism and the move toward globalization have been mutually complementary. This “big Americanism” depends on major corporations expanding around the globe, on the one hand moving their production bases to so-called developing nations, and on the other expanding their markets by growing their products’ market share.

In the process, US manufacturing has gradually withered while financial services have thrived, indirectly creating a bubble economy brought by finance capitalism — a system in which production processes are subordinated to the accumulation of profits in a financial system.

Since the 1987 stock market crash, there has been a cycle of inflation, bubbles and busts in US dollar-denominated assets. These cycles arose from the effects of globalization on the US and other developed nations, where the production side has seen manufacturing move offshore and the financial sector deregulated, while the distribution side has seen the impoverishment of the middle class and the pauperization of blue-collar workers. This trend has prompted a vicious circle of speculation led by increasingly rapacious financial capital.

At first glance, one could say that the US only has itself to blame for ending up the victim. Most Americans were seriously affected by the 2007 global financial crisis.

However, it is worth noting that each time a bubble bursts, the impact is smaller on the rich capitalist class than on the general public, causing the inequality of wealth distribution to worsen.

Perhaps this is why Clinton, a Democrat who was always seen as willing to support workers’ rights, said she wanted to pull out of the TPP.

However, from the point of view of Trump and the Republican Party, it looks as though the Democratic Party is unable to propose clear policies or demonstrate decisiveness in response to the problems encountered by the expansionist “greater Americanism.”

Maybe people need to understand that “greater Americanism” was already running into a bottleneck as the low-cost effects for US companies going to developing nations to expand their production were diminishing. Besides, from the consumers’ side, the growth of multinational corporations that symbolize “greater Americanism,” such as McDonald’s, reached saturation long ago in many places that have developed — like Taiwan — and have long since shown signs of fading out of the market.