By Nouriel Roubini

When US President Donald Trump was elected, stock markets rallied impressively. Investors were initially giddy about Trump’s promises of fiscal stimulus, deregulation of energy, healthcare and financial services, and steep cuts in corporate, personal, estate and capital gains taxes. However, will the reality of Trumponomics sustain a continued rise in equity prices?

It is little wonder that corporations and investors have been happy. This traditional US Republican embrace of trickle-down supply-side economics will mostly favor corporations and wealthy individuals, while doing almost nothing to create jobs or raise blue-collar workers’ incomes. According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, almost half of the benefits from Trump’s proposed tax cuts would go to the top 1 percent of income earners.

Yet, the corporate sector’s animal spirits might soon give way to primal fear: The market rally is already running out of steam and Trump’s honeymoon with investors might be coming to an end. There are several reasons for this.

For starters, the anticipation of fiscal stimulus might have pushed stock prices up, but it also led to higher long-term interest rates, which hurts capital spending and interest-sensitive sectors, such as real estate. Meanwhile, the strengthening US dollar will destroy more of the jobs typically held by Trump’s blue-collar base.

The president might have “saved” 1,000 jobs in Indiana by bullying and cajoling air conditioner manufacturer Carrier; but the US dollar’s appreciation since the election could destroy almost 400,000 manufacturing jobs over time.

Moreover, Trump’s fiscal stimulus package might end up being much larger than the market’s current pricing suggests. As former US presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush showed, Republicans can rarely resist the temptation to cut corporate, income and other taxes, even when they have no way to make up for the lost revenue and no desire to cut spending. If this happens again under Trump, fiscal deficits will push up interest rates and the US dollar even further, and hurt the economy in the long term.

A second reason for investors to curb their enthusiasm is the specter of inflation. With the US economy already close to full employment, Trump’s fiscal stimulus will fuel inflation more than it does growth. Inflation will then force even US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s dovish institution to hike up interest rates sooner and faster than it otherwise would have done, which will drive up long-term interest rates and the value of the US dollar still more.

Third, this undesirable policy mix of excessively loose fiscal policy and tight monetary policy will tighten financial conditions, hurting blue-collar workers’ incomes and employment prospects. An already protectionist Trump administration will then have to pursue additional protectionist measures to maintain these workers’ support, thereby further hampering economic growth and diminishing corporate profits.

If Trump takes his protectionism too far, he will undoubtedly spark trade wars. The US’ trading partners will have little choice but to respond to US import restrictions by imposing their own tariffs on US exports. The ensuing tit-for-tat will hinder global economic growth, and damage economies and markets everywhere. It is worth remembering how the US’ 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act triggered global trade wars that exacerbated the Great Depression.