Cards are falling in Taiwan’s favor

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

US President Donald Trump means what he says. As promised during his election campaign, on his third day in office Trump withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, which his administration intends to replace with a series of bilateral trade agreements.

Although the move was widely criticized by international media and within academic circles, Trump made the correct decision.

Trump’s decision to terminate the TPP is in fact manna from heaven for Taiwan: It presents the government with a golden opportunity to bring about the normalization of the nation’s economy.

Here is a list of the positive and negative consequences that are likely to result from Trump’s decision on the TPP.

First, after the story broke, pro-China Taiwanese media and academics initially thought they had hit the jackpot and attempted to spin an exaggerated narrative of a government whose goal to become a member of the TPP laid in tatters.

Critics also argued that, with relations between Taiwan and China increasingly tense and the door to Taiwan joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) firmly shut, Taiwan’s economy would become further marginalized.

That is wrong-headed. Even if it could, Taiwan should not get involved in the RCEP, which is led by China. In addition, the TPP was a multilateral agreement bolstered by both Japan and the US, so China would probably have been able to lean on pro-China member states to thwart the pact. The TPP’s future was therefore by no means guaranteed.

Trump has said that his administration would replace the TPP with a series of bilateral trade agreements. All he needs to do is to reach an agreement with Japan and he would be able to effectively neutralize any blocking maneuvers by Beijing.

This means that now is the perfect opportunity for Taiwan to sign free-trade agreements with both the US and Japan — two of the world’s leading economies.

Second, the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) signed by Taiwan and China is representative of past bilateral trade agreements inked between Taiwan and other nations. Due to the reasons of a shared language, the two nations’ close proximity to each other and a vast disparity in the economic scale of the two nations — a product of vastly differing population sizes and land masses — the Chinese economic juggernaut has acted as a powerful magnet on Taiwan’s smaller economy.

After signing the ECFA Taiwan’s economy rapidly worsened and began to contract.

Taiwan need not have similar misgivings about any free-trade agreements with the US or Japan. Not only would the deals complement each other, but by signing deals with the advanced economies of Japan and the US, Taiwan would be able to upgrade its technological capabilities, which would enable the nation to offset the negative effects of the ECFA.

Doing so would help the government achieve its “five plus two” industrial innovation plan — an Asian Silicon Valley, intelligent machinery, “green” energy technology, biomedicine and national defense, in addition to establishing a new agricultural paradigm and a circular economy — which would put Taiwan’s economy on the road toward normalization.

Third, if Beijing and Washington exercise restraint and avoid an all-out trade war, the US and China will surely try to reach some sort of a bilateral trade deal. A key US demand would be for China to further open up access to its markets — which would be hugely advantageous to Taiwan.