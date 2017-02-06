[ LETTER ]

Misinformed propagandist

Li Ming-xian (李明賢), a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) propaganda deputy director, is loyal to his party, but dishonest with television audiences.

In a Formosa Television talk show hosted by professor and Mrs Peng on Saturday, Li said that Taiwan was transferred to the Republic of China (ROC) by the San Francisco Peace Treaty and the Taipei Treaty. He is wrong.

The same mistake was made repeatedly by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). Apparently Li was misinformed and tries to fool Taiwanese. History and treaties cannot be twisted.

Japan abandoned Taiwan without mentioning any beneficiary in both treaties. Then-minister of foreign affairs George Kung-chao Yeh (葉公超) was severely scolded by then-president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

Legally, the ROC owns Kinmen and Matsu, offshore islands close to China.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio