WHO vote may end Taiwan’s hopes

By Peter Chang 張武修

WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍) of Hong Kong is to retire on June 30 after having led the world’s most powerful health organization for more than 10 years.

In 2003, Chan, who received strong criticism for her handling of the SARS outbreak during her term as Hong Kong director of health, was strongly recommended by the Chinese government to join the WHO as a mid-level official.

After obtaining her medical degree in Canada, she had not taken a key post at the WHO or any other UN agency and was barely known in global health circles. Despite that, when then-WHO director-general Lee Jong-wook of South Korea suddenly died in 2006 before finishing his term, the organization elected Chan, who was suddenly given the highest post in global health.

As Beijing has been actively participating in the UN to expand its influence, this was an unprecedented achievement.

It is not strange, then, that in addition to addressing the World Economic Forum when he paid his first formal visit to Europe as head of state last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) also made a point of visiting the UN’s European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, where a meeting with Chan was high on the agenda.

During his visit, Xi promoted China’s comprehensive national health program, which is part of his goal to complete China’s transformation into a “modern socialist country” by 2049, the centennial of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Xi also tried to promote China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative by inviting WHO member states to build a “silk road of health” together and praised Chan for upholding Beijing’s “one China” principle.

Chan responded by saying that China is a founding member of the WHO and has made significant long-term contributions to global health.

The first of Chan’s two claims contradict Taiwan’s perspective, while the second contradicts global perception, as China triggered the worldwide SARS outbreaks in 2003.

In particular, Chan said that the WHO would firmly support the “one China” principle, a clear violation of the ideal that officials in international organizations should not promote views that lack an organizational consensus based on the instructions or views of a single member state. In making the statement, Chan clearly went beyond her authority.

On Jan. 23, one week after Xi’s visit to Geneva, the WHO’s executive board met to initiate its director-general election. Two days later, after a relatively relaxed process, the board nominated three candidates: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister representing Africa; David Nabarro, a British physician and special adviser to the UN secretary-general on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, representing Europe and the Americas; and Sania Nishtar, a former Pakistani science minister and the only female candidate, representing South Asia.

An election is to take place at the World Health Assembly in May. Interestingly, all three received their degrees and training in the UK.

International health experts think global health politics are facing a tough challenge before the vote. In particular, a new US administration has been hesitant about its UN participation, while Xi has increased his support for the UN peacekeeping forces and has tried to take control of the WHO to boost China’s international reputation. The international struggle for the next director-general and a new WHO has begun.