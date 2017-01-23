The Liberty Times Editorial: Upholding democratic freedoms

Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) recently made two visits to Taiwan. During the first visit on Jan. 7, Wong, with Nathan Law (羅冠聰) and several other Hong Kong lawmakers, were confronted as they arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport by a violent “welcoming committee” of more than 100 pro-China protesters with suspected links to criminal gangs.

During Wong’s latest visit to Taiwan on Monday last week, he was escorted by police at the airport and there was a heavy police presence at the venue where he addressed a group of Taiwanese students.

Wong later made the frank observation that “Taiwanese police seem much more conscientious than their counterparts in Hong Kong.”

However, behind such a favorable comparison lies an important question: Does Taiwan really believe in the value of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law?

These fundamental values not only affect how earnestly the police fulfill their job, but, in the longer term, will also affect both Taiwan’s status within the international community and its national security.

Although the visits to and interaction with Taiwan by politically engaged young Hong Kongers have been labeled as a teaming-up between Taiwanese and Hong Kong independence advocates, this label originates from the bullies in Beijing and is a textbook example of using false claims to discredit individuals.

The recent clashes in Taiwan and Hong Kong have strong similarities. Both were counter-demonstrations and attacks organized by pro-China political forces.

The organizers had applied for police protection before the clashes in Hong Kong, but despite that, peaceful protesters were still assaulted.

However, in Taiwan, despite the police not having been informed in advance, 13 people have been reported by police and taken into custody, which is why Wong praised Taiwanese police for being “conscientious.”

The reason for the dedication of Taiwanese police in protecting the public is, first, because Taiwan is a democracy and its public is vigilant about violence becoming mixed with politics.Taiwanese will not countenance any political force that oversteps the boundary between peaceful protest and violence.

Second, Taiwan has recently experienced a change of government, with a majority of the electorate having entrusted the Democratic Progressive Party with a clear political mandate to reverse the mistakes made during the past eight years of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) pro-Beijing government and to return Taiwan to a more enlightened path.

Third, Taiwan’s democracy is established in such a way that it holds to account the offices of state by defining not just the ethos of government and law enforcement agencies, but also the measures they may employ in the administration of government.

If any of the law enforcement agencies fall short in their duty to protect Taiwan’s democratic way of life, then their reason for existence will be called into question.

Taiwanese have made a collective choice to live under the democratic rule of law, in stark contrast to China, whose society is a world apart from democratic Taiwan. Unfortunately, the same thing now also increasingly applies to the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

As Taiwanese are well aware, the defense and maintenance of fundamental freedoms and rights requires continual vigilance on the part of the public, for they can be taken away at any time.