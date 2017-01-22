[ LETTER ]

Are we second-class people?

When I read the article in the Taipei Times about a double-decker bus service in Taipei, (“Double-decker bus service for tourists debuts,” Jan. 19, page 3), I was surprised, but also disappointed when I read about a 50 percent discount on the fares for passengers with disabilities, young children and seniors (Taiwanese).

Does that mean that only people with a Republic of China passport get discounts? I am a foreign national and a senior who has lived in Taiwan for many years, married to a Taiwanese and working in several volunteer positions.

I am used to be discriminated against by companies or at amusement parks where I do not get a discount because I have the “wrong” passport, but such a big project should be handled with more sensitivity.

What about senior tourists from Japan, South Korea or other countries? Are we all second-class human beings?

If this wonderful nation wants to become a member of the UN and a global player, it should first clean up its mess and install fair conditions for everyone, no matter where somebody comes from.

Norbert Sladek

Taoyuan