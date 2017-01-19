In Obama, a president who charmed the young

By Caitlin Dickerson, Adeel Hassan and Annie Correal / NY Times news service, New York

Michelle Yemba, who is six, often tells strangers about the time two years ago that she met US President Barack Obama.

The conversation started during a surprise visit by Obama to her Head Start program in Lawrence, Kansas.

Obama told Yemba that he knew someone else with the same name — one of his favorite people, he said, coyly referring to his wife.

“He has just a natural flow with the kids,” said Clara Cox, director of the Head Start program, recounting the visit.

One of Obama’s lasting legacies might be the symbolic impact on the generation for whom “president of the US” has always referred to a black man.

Tapping into that at events throughout his two terms, he often seemed to assume the role of national dad — embracing the children of strangers as if they were his own.

Photographs of these interactions, in which the president connected with children through poignant head pats and playful poses, have been shared widely online. As his administration ends, here is a look back at some of the young people who met him and how the encounters shaped their lives.

JEDI SCOTT

At 10 months old, Jedi Scott became known in his Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood as “the Obama baby.” He had been scooped up by the then-president-elect the day before the 2009 inauguration at a community service event in Washington.

“Michelle, I think we just decided we’re going to take Jedi home,” Obama said, as the boy’s parents, Jason Scott and Kippy Joseph, looked on.

Cameras flashed.

The next day, “our phones just exploded,” Jason Scott said.

Their son was on the front page of the New York Times, smiling at Barack Obama.

“I think he realized something special was happening,” Jason Scott said.

Today, Jedi is eight.

“We actually watched the farewell speech with him and our daughter, Kaia,” Joseph said. “Jedi understands the history and the importance of it — that he was the first African-American president and what that meant to so many people.”

‘SUPERMAN’ VISITS

Not long after the release of the education documentary Waiting for Superman in 2010, Obama invited students featured in the film, their families and their teachers to the White House.

“I never thought I would ever get to meet someone in such a high position as him,” said Nakia Whitfield, whose daughter Bianca attended. “As her mother, I feel honored knowing that my child had a one-in-a-million chance to meet with the first African-American president of the United States of America... This is a moment that will follow her for the rest of her life.”

Emily Jones is now a college senior who wants to become a teacher.

“His actions and interests in us show his legacy for the current and next generation of educators, and I will always be grateful for his commitment of advocacy to public education,” she said.

LELAND SHELTON

Leland Shelton said he felt some “cognitive dissonance” when Obama held him up as an example for young black men in a May 2013 speech at his graduation from Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Shelton, who was raised with his siblings by their grandmother because their parents were addicted to drugs, was graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Morehouse — a historically black college — and went on to graduate from Harvard Law School.

The mixed feelings came as the president congratulated Shelton, but also used his story to tell black men not to make excuses for their personal failings.