[ LETTER ]

Long-term interests

It is presumptuous to say no country is going to change the “one China” policy once the Chinese Communist Party’s lie of its “one China” principle — claiming that Taiwanese agreed that there is only one China and Taiwan is a part of it — is dissected and fully understood.

The paramount fact that 23 million Taiwanese insist that they are Taiwanese not Chinese — and that Taiwan is not a part of China — is fully ascertained.

US president-elect Donald Trump and his staff can see through this Chinese deceit and the realities in Taiwan and are attempting to correct and rectify this long-lasting fraud and mistake. They should be supported, because this is in line with the long-term interests of the US and the free world.

As to Chinese retaliation against Taiwan, it has already been pretty much done and it serves no use to echo and repeat the fear-mongering intention of the vicious Chinese regime.

Taiwan has been pushed against a wall and certainly has the right and need to defend itself to survive.

Paul Ding

California