EDITORIAL: KMT and Taiwanese identity

A public opinion poll commissioned and released recently by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed it leading in public recognition among all political parties in the nation. This must be music to the party’s ears. However, before it starts celebrating, it should view the poll with caution, especially when viewed side by side with another survey on Taiwanese identity.

The KMT poll showed that its approval rating stood at 29.9 percent, followed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at 26.3 percent, the New Power Party at 10.1 percent and the People First Party at 3.1 percent.

While the uptick in support for the KMT might seem uncanny in light of a government investigation into the party’s “ill-gotten” assets, the DPP government’s swift action, coupled with the KMT’s outcry of procedural injustice and ambiguous claims of reducing its assets to “zero,” could have painted the KMT in its supporters’ eyes as the victim of a political vendetta.

The KMT’s position as the opposition party might have also helped consolidate support among people who might have been reluctant to back it when it was the dominant party and had a poor record.

The DPP’s declining support could be explained in the same vein. Young people who have voted for the party in anticipation of progressive reforms think it has yet to take firm action (notwithstanding the fact that reforms take time), while pro-independence supporters think the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been hesitant or unwilling to advance the independence agenda.

For the said reasons, the KMT cannot afford to be complacent. What is more, it should be concerned about an even more “disturbing” trend that could undermine support for the party.

A recent poll conducted by the Chinese-language Commonwealth Magazine showed that not only has the number of people who identify themselves as Taiwanese been on the increase since the 1990s, those who consider themselves to be “pan-blues” and identify themselves exclusively as Taiwanese have also been on the rise.

The results showed that for the first time since the magazine started taking the poll the ratio of pro-KMT respondents who identified themselves as Taiwanese (40.5 percent) surpassed that of their peers who considered themselves to be both Chinese and Taiwanese (38.1 percent).

The results are not that surprising, as different polls have shown that the younger the generation, the clearer their national identification is.

The KMT is not insulated from this generational change and the political direction its current leader is leading the party has displayed a yawning gap with its young supporters.

A rift between the KMT caucus and headquarters has recently surfaced, with KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) becoming increasingly outspoken about her outlook for the party and the nation. For the party, she hopes that its offer of a peace agreement with Beijing would appeal to the Taiwanese public; and for Taiwan, it would either be a peaceful unification with China or unification by force, if necessary.