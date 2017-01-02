Cultural relativism morally corrupt

By Herbert Hanreich

Public outcry erupted when it came out that students at a high school were allowed to perform at a cosplay event using Nazi uniforms and symbols for a parade that also impersonated Adolf Hitler with “his” salute as if that all were fun and entertaining. Obviously, there was no ironical or satirical element involved in that mock rally, such as, for instance, in Ernst Lubitsch’s opening scene of his 1942 movie To Be or Not To Be, in which Hitler, after being saluted with the obligatory “Heil Hitler,” replied with “Heil myself.”

Local and international media have been reporting about this event, with comments and analysis about how and why this has happened in Taiwan. Most of their reasoning makes sense, such as: lack of historical understanding; ignorance; lack of empathy; deficits in human rights education; and moral indifference. One can find them condensed in a Taipei Times editorial published on Thursday last week.

My preferred comment is that of a university student, likewise mentioned there, who is quoted as saying that “Taiwanese education could not care less whether students understand history; it is merely concerned with how well they do in history exams, after which the students forget everything.”

I wish to add another facet to this list. I am referring to cultural relativism, that is, the unofficial, but omnipresent doctrine in Taiwan that all cultures are equally valuable and, therefore, deserve to be equally respected, and its intrinsic connection to narcissism that inhibits critical views of them and of oneself.

I find this “nightmare figure of introductory classes in ethics” — an idea of British academic philosopher Simon Blackburn — both intellectually atrophic and morally corrupting.

Cultural relativists, when talking about other cultures, usually abstain from analyzing and evaluating them, mistaking “culture” instead for a folkloristic fun thing, always interesting and/or entertaining, but never good or bad.

However, in the end it is all about feeling comfortable within one’s own tiny world which is oh so special because it is so different. Cultural relativists long to live in a “brave new world.”

Moral consequences ensue. Repeatedly, I have made the following test in my ethics classes: Explaining female genital mutilation — chopping off pieces of a young girl’s clitoris for traditional reasons — all my students were disgusted by what I was telling. However, when informing them that this is being done for cultural reasons, their feeling of disgust gradually subsided. Why? Because “we must not criticize other cultures” — so the soft tune of soft minds of the culturally corrupted who wish to live in a soft world where things elsewhere are just different, but such difference is moral indifference in cultural disguise.

History classes are other examples of indifference vis-a-vis anything alien to one’s own small world. It is not easy to find a young person interested in history. The story of others is simply not on the radar of one’s personal interest unless it comes as entertainment or gossiping. As such, it is not about others: it is about feeling good. Often, moral indifference leads to intellectual ignorance.

This combination of moral indifference and intellectual ignorance that shapes the mindsets of young people in Taiwan is culturally pre-programmed. It is opposed to individualism and intellectuality, that is, personal traits that are not really welcomed within an authoritarian culture. Its protagonists have no interest in educating critical individuals with a sense of history: Just see how they keep on manipulating Taiwan’s history for political reasons. They could only do it because so many people here do not care and are, therefore, ignorant about even their own history. In my history classes it regularly turns out that foreign students know more about Taiwan’s history than their local classmates.