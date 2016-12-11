EDITORIAL: Gay marriage and ‘post-truth’ politics

Approaching midnight on Thursday, a small group of people gathered outside Taipei’s 228 Peace Memorial Park. They had brought a high-pressure hose and a metal stencil stamped with the Chinese for “absolutely no compromises with marriage equality” and “refuse a separate law for heterosexuals and homosexuals.”

Their “reverse graffiti” marks the sidewalk not by staining it with paint, but by stripping away ingrained dirt, leaving behind a clean impression. It not only leaves the message on the sidewalk, but also symbolizes the removal of the lies about homosexuals they believe have been perpetrated by opponents of same-sex marriage during the debate over the issue.

Last week, tens of thousands of people gathered along Ketagalan Boulevard in a protest organized by the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation against the government’s proposed amendment to Article 972 of the Civil Code — rather than a separate law — incorporating gay couples’ rights to get married and adopt children. There were large companion rallies in Taichung and Kaohsiung the same day.

Yesterday, UN Human Rights Day, these were answered by a rally called “Love, Don’t Lie” along that same road, outside the Presidential Office Building, organized by supporters of the proposed changes.

The issue of the legalization of same-sex marriage is about one significant minority calling for more inclusion in the fabric of society on one side, and on the other a percentage of a majority group fearful that this inclusion will tear the fabric of society apart.

The need to be included is not merely about acceptance and understanding: It is about very practical matters, too, such as legal rights of access and authority in issues concerning your loved ones, as in medical emergencies. And the fears are real, too, in the sense that they are felt, even if many would question whether they are well-founded. These are people who believe they are fighting for the happiness of the next generation.

Taiwanese are right to be proud of the democracy they fought long and hard to achieve. It is right that diverse voices are listened to, and the rights of diverse groups are protected in a democratic society, so that they are not oppressed by the “tyranny of the majority.”

And yet, many of us have sat aghast and exasperated at the apparently newly ascendant brand of political debate being called “post-truth” politics — modern mendacity — notably in the UK’s Brexit vote and the US’ presidential election, where appeals to emotion intentionally obfuscate rational debate, and proponents are uninterested in the veracity of their assertions, or in understanding opposing points of view.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is standing up for what it believes to be the basic human right of marriage equality. With a sympathetic government in power, and a largely supportive public, it has a real chance of this becoming reality. However, part of this process within a democracy still requires a rational debate about how society as a whole feels marriage should be defined.

Assertions that the legalization of same-sex marriage will somehow open the door to unions with animals, that sexually active homosexuals are morally corrupt, that same-sex parents will necessarily raise homosexual children — or that this is necessarily undesirable or even empirically likely — that changes to the Civil Code will somehow preclude people from calling their parents “mother” and “father,” or that same-sex unions will undermine the rights of married heterosexual couples, are pure hyperbole, and only compound ignorance and prejudice. However, the demonization of conservatives and religious groups is misguided and unhelpful, just as the demonization of homosexuals is. Neither is a monolithic entity.