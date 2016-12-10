Foreign legislators on rights in Taiwan

Today is Human Rights Day, a commemoration of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

On this day in 1966, the UN General Assembly also adopted two international treaties that shaped international human rights: the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). In 2009, Taiwan passed the Act to Implement the ICCPR and the ICESCR (公民與政治權利國際公約及經濟社會文化權利國際公約施行法), which incorporated the provisions of the two international human rights covenants into Taiwanese law.

This is an excellent opportunity to reflect upon the development of human rights, and on how we must strive to further promote and protect those rights.

Sadly, we still see today the denial of basic human rights in many parts of the world.

All people should commit to upholding basic human values. These values are enshrined in the two covenants adopted 50 years ago. These rights are the foundation upon which all people, regardless of their background, gender, sexual orientation or faith, should be respected.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said: “The Covenants are not dry, abstract legal texts, but vital tools to ensure freedoms are upheld and promoted, and crises are met with coherent and humane responses.”

Taiwan has a good track record in human rights. However, just like any other nation, it is not perfect. In 2013, a panel of international experts invited by the Ministry of Justice to review Taiwan’s first implementation report of the two covenants, made 81 observations and recommendations to the government. Many of these recommendations were not followed through.

Next month, another panel of international experts are to review Taiwan’s second implementation report of the covenants. The government needs to take into serious consideration the recommendations made, especially the recommendation to immediately introduce a moratorium on executions.

Taiwan already serves as a beacon of human rights in the Asia Pacific region, but we can do better. Taiwanese should be ready to cooperate and improve human rights both here and abroad. Let today be a reminder that we must work together to make Taiwan, and all nations, a champion against human rights violations, bigotry, hatred and discrimination.

Catherine Raper, representative, Australian Office.

Albin Mauritz, director, Austrian Office Taipei.

Rik Van Droogenbroeck, director, Belgian Office, Taipei.

Vaclav Jilek, representative, Czech Economic and Cultural Office.

Nicholas Enersen, director, Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei.

Madeleine Majorenko, head of office, European Economic and Trade Office.

Jari Seilonen, representative, Finland Trade and Innovation Office.

Benoit Guidee, director, French Office in Taipei.

Martin Eberts, director-general, German Institute Taipei.

Janos Albert, representative, Hungarian Trade Office.

Donato Scioscioli, representative, Italian Economic Trade and Cultural Promotion Office.

Hugues Mignot, director, Luxembourg Trade and Investment Office, Taipei.

Guy Wittich, representative, Netherlands Trade and Investment Office.

Maciej Gaca, director-general, Warsaw Trade Office.

Michal Kovac, representative, Slovak Economic and Cultural Office, Taipei.

Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas, director-general, Spanish Chamber of Commerce.