After 60 years, is nuclear fusion finally to deliver?

By Damian Carrington / The Guardian

“We are standing on the ground that could change the future of energy,” says engineer Laurent Pattison, deep in the reactor pit of the world’s biggest nuclear fusion project.

Around him is a vast construction site, all aimed at creating temperatures of 150 million degrees Celsius on this spot and finally bringing the power of the sun down to Earth. The 18 billion euro (US$19.2 billion) Iter project, now rising fast from the ground under the bright blue skies of Provence, France, is the first capable of achieving a critical breakthrough: Getting more energy out of the intense fusion reactions than is put in.

“It is a bet that is very important for humanity,” says Johannes Schwemmer, the director of Fusion for Energy, the EU partner in the international Iter collaboration. “We need to get this energy once and for all.”

The long allure of nuclear fusion is simple: Clean, safe, limitless energy for a world that would soon house 10 billion energy-hungry people, but despite 60 years of research and billions of dollars, the results to date are also simple: It has not delivered.

Fusion is in danger of following its atomic cousin, conventional fission nuclear power, in over-promising — “electricity too cheap to meter” — and under-delivering. The Iter project itself, which stems from a cold war summit between then-US president Ronald Reagan and then-Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985, has seen years of turmoil. The US pulled out entirely between 1998-2003 and in 2008, Iter had to treble its budget and shift its deadline back a decade.

However, leaders representing half the world’s population — through the Iter partners, the EU, China, Russia, the US, India, Japan and South Korea — are now making the 18 billion euro wager that fusion can deliver and have radically overhauled Iter’s management to fix the mistakes of the past.

The goal is to trap a plasma in a huge magnetic ring and force heavy hydrogen isotopes to fuse together to release prodigious amounts of energy — four times more than the splitting of uranium atoms produces in conventional fission reactors.

“We are convinced we can deliver hundreds of megawatts through Iter,” up to 10 times more energy than is put in, says David Campbell, the director of science and operations at Iter — which means “the way” in Latin.

To achieve that breakthrough, Iter would use a doughnut-shaped magnetic cage called a tokamak to trap the plasma. More than 200 smaller tokamaks have been built around the world and Campbell says the decades of physics and engineering that Iter is building on is a strong guarantee of success.

Nothing has ever been attempted on the scale of Iter. The world record for fusion power — 16 megawatt — was set in 1997 at the JET reactor in the UK. The longest fusion run — six minutes and 30 seconds — was achieved at France’s Tore Supra in 2003. Iter is aiming for 500MW and 50-minute runs.

The site is a cathedral to the fusion dream: It spans the equivalent of 60 soccer fields and the reactor building is to weigh 320,000 tonnes, all resting on rubber bearings in case of an unlikely, but not impossible, earthquake. The reactor itself is to weigh 23,000 tonnes, three times more than the Eiffel Tower. It is the most complex engineering project in history.

More than 2,800 tonnes of superconducting magnets, some heavier than a jumbo jet, would be connected by 200km of superconducting cables, all kept at minus-269?C by the world’s largest cryogenic plant, which would pump 12,000 liters per hour of liquid helium.