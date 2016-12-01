Donald Trump’s businesses are a ‘recipe for scandal’

By Julian Borger / The Observer, WASHINGTON

The day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, traditionally marks the start of the pre-Christmas sales season in the US, during which the nation’s retailers compete fiercely for consumer dollars. The difference this year is that the next president is part of the gold rush.

“[US] president-elect Trump loves a great deal,” a promotional e-mail from the Trump-Pence campaign declared. “And in honor of Black Friday, Mr Trump is extending a 30 percent-off deal at the Official Store for Trump Gear.”

The discount applied to such campaign paraphernalia as megaphones, foam thumbs-ups and T-shirts, as well as free delivery on a limited-edition “Make America Great Again” Christmas ornament in the form of a miniature red and gold baseball cap, in return for a minimum donation of US$124.

“The brand is certainly a hotter brand than it was before,” Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday last week.

The election victory buzz has been good for business. Since the surprise outcome on Nov. 8, foreign diplomats have been flocking to the newest Trump hotel, in Washington, to hear sales pitches about the business, and vie to book their delegations into rooms overlooking Pennsylvania Avenue, for the inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump used a meeting with Brexit activists, including his closest British ally, former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, to urge them to oppose windf arms, which he felt would spoil the view from one of his Scottish golf courses. He took time out from selecting his Cabinet officials to meet his Indian business partners and pose for pictures with them. The Philippines government announced it was appointing his business partner in Manila as the next ambassador to Washington.

A day after a telephone conversation between Trump and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, Trump’s Argentinian associate, Felipe Yaryura, who reportedly organized the call, confidently predicted that construction would start next year on the planned Trump Tower Buenos Aires and would be completed by 2020.

Yaryura seemed supremely confident that zoning restrictions, which had stalled the project for years, would soon be swept away.

In his interview last week at the New York Times, Trump insisted he no longer cared about his business interests.

“My company is so unimportant to me relative to what I’m doing, ‘cause I don’t need money, I don’t need anything,” he told the journalists. “The only thing that matters to me is running our country.”

However, much of what he has said and done since winning the election suggests that Trump comes to the presidency in the spirit of a tycoon making a new acquisition, overseeing the merger of Trump Inc and America Inc — a merger in which it is far from clear which would be the senior partner.

Although he claims to have handed over the day-to-day running of the Trump Organization to some of his children, he has so far retained his ownership stake, and those same children are also sitting-in on his meetings with foreign leaders. For example, his daughter Ivanka Trump was in the room during the president-elect’s first meeting with a foreign leader, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The US has never had a commander-in-chief such as Donald Trump. When the US constitution was being framed, the founding fathers wrote the rules so that people such as themselves, who they expected to fill the presidency, could do so without having to sell off their plantations or slaves. The president is therefore exempt under the constitution from conflict-of-interest laws that constrain other office holders. The discovery of this loophole seems to have surprised and delighted Trump.