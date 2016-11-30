Generation gap exposed in Havana as sorrow faces indifference

By Damien Cave and Hannah Berkeley Cohen / NY Times News Service, HAVANA

At the Salon Rojo, one of Havana’s most popular nightspots, where the reggaeton usually blares into the early hours, the music stopped abruptly.

An announcement was made: Fidel Castro had died.

Police waved along young women in miniskirts and young men with gelled mohawks as they spilled into the streets. No one was weeping. No one was chanting.

Some said the nation would be better off, freer now, though they said it quietly, wary that someone might overhear such hopes. A hearse, repurposed as a taxi, happened to drive by.

“Take him with you,” one of the young men shouted with a smile as a friend cheered him on.

The young women with them looked embarrassed, but not angry.

A few meters away from a crowd of partygoers, three neighbors each in their 50s, consoled one another and stood in their apartment building’s doorway facing the iconic Hotel Nacional.

Concepcion Garcia, 55, looked at the young people around her with disappointment.

“What a rich experience we have had, to live the two periods of Cuba — capitalism and socialism,” she said. “Imagine how we Cubans feel. The most precious thing we have just died.”

With the departure of Cuba’s epic revolutionary in green fatigues, at the age of 90, the residents of Havana have not erupted so much as moved into their own emotional corners. All over Havana on Saturday, indifference and relief stood side by side with sorrow and surprise as the conflicts that characterized Castro in life continued to reverberate after his death.

“He was the only leader I ever knew,” Graciela Martinez, 51, said as she mopped the floors of a cafe near the US embassy on Saturday morning.

She paused, then began to weep, thinking of her father, who fought for the revolution — and of her relatives who had fled to the US.

“For those who loved him, he was the greatest,” she said of Castro. “For those who hated him, there was no one worse.”

Cuba, a verdant, struggling nation of 11 million people that has been moving slowly toward free-market changes, finds itself again at an international crossroads. Castro died as Venezuela has pulled back financial support, facing its own political and economic crisis, and the detente engineered under US President Barack Obama threatens to be rolled back by US president-elect Donald Trump.

While Obama issued condolences to the Castro family and offered “a hand of friendship to the Cuban people,” Trump wrote on Twitter: “Fidel Castro is dead!” and later issued a statement calling him a “brutal dictator.”

Cuban officials have long maintained that the island has diversified its international ties enough to withstand financial or political storms. However, after decades of unfulfilled promises about economic growth, the passing of Castro might open rifts both inside and outside Cuba over how to proceed.

Elaine Diaz, an independent blogger in Cuba, said she expected Castro’s death to lead to more diversity of opinion within the leadership.

The Cuban government likes to portray itself as a monolith, even though some factions are more conservative than others, she said.

“This is going to bring that out in public,” she said.

Other divides might also become more visible, especially between generations. Castro molded the country and governed it for so long that many older Cubans can hardly think of the nation apart from his legacy.