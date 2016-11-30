Moral dimensions of human rights

By Herbert Hanreich

Human rights have always been contested. In particular, critics have often denounced their lack of a theoretical foundation, but human rights can be theoretically legitimized, albeit in an indirect way.

However, first: What are human rights? They are rights for all human beings, regardless of their biographical backgrounds and affiliations. One main function is to protect citizens from discrimination and abuse of political power; there are also social and economic human rights.

All of those rights invoke a political order in which people can equally prosper and enjoy mutual respect. It is an ideal world that is envisaged by advocates of human rights, but it is not a utopian one.

Human rights are laid down in international documents to be ratified by governments. The core document in their modern history is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted on Dec. 10, 1948. Worldwide, Human Rights Day is celebrated on that day.

Modern human rights consist of a triangular relationship involving politics, legislation, and morality. Evidently, human rights need to be integrated into national legislations to guarantee their implementation; this move also indicates political self-restraint vis-a-vis citizens.

However, less evident is the moral dimension of human rights; moral systems merely regulate private affairs among individuals under political or legal regulations. So: Where is that moral dimension?

Governments that respect human rights also implicitly adopt a moral concept based on the freedom of individuals. The codified equivalent can be found in Article 1 of the UDHR: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

All following specifications of human rights are derived from this first article.

Why should we make such an unprovable assumption as stipulated in Article 1? Why should we “believe” in the dignity of all human beings? And why is it of moral value?

Dignity — or “freedom,” in moral language — is a vague concept used in the declaration. The vagueness is intended; it reflects the theoretical difficulty that a desirable exhaustive definition of what human beings truly “are” when seeking their inherent rights is not available. Individuals cannot be defined in principle, neither in metaphysical terms nor in social or cultural categories that would determine humans’ “true” nature.

This is why “freedom” and “dignity” have a paradoxical function in our context: They define an individual’s indefinability. What individuals truly “are” must remain open, to be filled in only by one’s own ideas. Such existential entitlement must be politically preserved under all circumstances; it is an ideal that moral systems based on freedom pursue. At this point moral freedom and human rights converge.

Certainly, we are not only private individuals, but also political and cultural beings embedded in a given social environment we share with others.

However, can a particular social setting determine our thoughts and actions? If that were so, this would mean that often self-appointed political, social or cultural leaders could be easily tempted to become masters of our personas; communism, for instance, works in this way.

However, there is an inalienable surplus value in all individuals, impossible to categorize and to define from outside, but entitling us to resist attempts that try to absorb our self into something supposedly higher, grander and truer than our personas.