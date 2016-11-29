Inside a fake news sausage factory: ‘This is all about income’

By Andrew Higgins, Mike McIntire and Gabriel J.X. Dance / NY Times News Service, TBILISI

Jobless and with graduation looming, a computer science student at the premier university in Georgia decided early this year that money could be made from the US’ voracious appetite for passionately partisan political news. He set up a Web site, posted gushing stories about Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and waited for advertising sales to soar.

“I don’t know why, but it did not work,” said the student, Beqa Latsabidze, 22, who was savvy enough to change course when he realized what did drive traffic: laudatory stories about US president-elect Donald Trump that mixed real — and completely fake — news in a stew of anti-Clinton fervor.

More than 9,600km away in Vancouver, British Columbia, a Canadian who runs a satirical Web site, John Egan, had made a similar observation.

Egan’s site, The Burrard Street Journal, offers send-ups of the news, not fake news, and he is not trying to fool anyone, but he, too, discovered that writing about Trump was a “gold mine.”

His traffic soared and his work, notably a story that US President Barack Obama would move to Canada if Trump won, was plundered by Latsabidze and other Internet entrepreneurs for their own Web sites.

“It’s all Trump,” Egan said by telephone. “People go nuts for it.”

With Obama now warning of the corrosive threat from fake political news circulated on Facebook and other social media, the pressing questions are who produces these stories and how does this overheated, often fabricated news ecosystem work?

Some analysts worry that foreign intelligence agencies are meddling in US politics and using fake news to influence elections. However, one window into how the meat in fake sausages gets ground can be found in the buccaneering Internet economy, where satire produced in Canada can be taken by a college graduate in the former Soviet republic of Georgia and presented as real news to attract clicks from credulous readers in the US.

Latsabidze said his only incentive was to make money from Google advertisements by luring people off Facebook pages and onto his Web site.

To gin up material, Latsabidze often simply cut and pasted, sometimes massaging headlines, but mostly just copying material from elsewhere, including Egan’s prank story on Obama.

Egan was not amused to see his satirical work on Latsabidze’s Web site and filed a copyright infringement notice to defend his intellectual property.

However, Egan conceded a certain professional glee that Trump is here to stay.

“Now that we’ve got him for four years,” he said, “I can’t believe it.”

By some estimates, bogus news stories appearing online and on social media had an even greater reach in the final months of the US presidential campaign than articles by mainstream news organizations.

Since then, Internet giants such as Facebook and Google have engaged in soul-searching over their roles in disseminating false news. Google announced that it would ban Web sites that host fake news from using its online advertising service, while Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined some of the options his company was considering, including simpler ways for users to flag suspicious content.

In Tbilisi, the two-room rented apartment Latsabidze shares with his younger brother is an unlikely offshore outpost of the US’ fake news industry. The two brothers, both computer experts, get help from a third young Georgian, an architect.