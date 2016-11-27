Rural vote maintains a disproportionate slice of power in US

By Emily Badger / NY Times News Service

In 1920, for the first time, the US Census Bureau counted more people living in the urbanized US than in the countryside. The nation has not been rural since.

Yet the idea of US founding father Thomas Jefferson’s agrarian ideal has receded slowly, despite demographic change. We still romanticize the family farm, though few of them exist anymore. We view even suburbia in pastoral terms — the “crab-grass frontier,” as historian Kenneth Jackson put it. And, as the recent Electoral College results make clear, we still live with political institutions that have baked in a distinctly pro-rural bias, by design.

The Democratic candidate for president has now won the popular vote in six of the past seven elections, but in part because the system empowers rural states, for the second time in that span, the candidate who garnered the most votes will not be president.

Rural America, even as it laments its economic weakness, retains vastly disproportionate electoral strength. This year rural voters nudged Republican candidate Donald Trump to power despite Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton’s large margins in cities like New York. In a US House of Representatives that structurally disadvantages Democrats because of their tight urban clustering, rural voters helped Republicans hold their cushion. In the Senate, the least populous states are now more over-represented than ever before. And the growing unity of rural Americans as a voting bloc has converted the rural bias in national politics into a potent Republican advantage.

“If you’re talking about a political system that skews rural, that’s not as important if there isn’t a major cleavage between rural and urban voting behavior, but urban and rural voting behavior is so starkly different now so that this has major political consequences for who has power,” said Frances Lee, a professor of government and politics at the University of Maryland.

“And it’s not just in terms of policy outcomes,” Lee said. “This pervasively advantages Republicans in maintaining control of the US national government.”

The Electoral College is just one example of how an increasingly urban country has inherited the political structures of a rural past.

Today, states containing just 17 percent of the US population, a historic low, can theoretically elect a Senate majority, Lee said.

The bias also shapes the House of Representatives.

It exists, as a result, in the formulas that determine where highway funds are spent or who gets US Homeland Security dollars. It exists in state capitals, where bills preferred by urban delegations have been much more likely to be rejected.

Today the influence of rural voters also evokes deeply rooted ideals about who should have power in the US. Jefferson and former US president James Madison argued that the strength of the nation would always derive from its agrarian soil.

“They had this vision of what they called the ‘yeoman farmer’: this independent, free-standing person who owed nothing to anybody, who didn’t receive any payments from the government, who didn’t live by a wage, but who could support himself and his family on a farm growing everything they needed — and that these were the people who were going to be the backbone of democracy,” said Gerald Gamm, a political scientist at the University of Rochester, describing what could be the forefathers of the rural voters who tilted this year’s election.