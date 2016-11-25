Donald Trump and the need for a sense of economic power

By Robert Shiller

US president-elect Donald Trump campaigned in part on a proposal to cut taxes dramatically for those with high incomes, a group whose members often have elite educations as well. Yet his most enthusiastic support tended to come from those with average and stagnating incomes and low levels of education. What gives?

Trump’s victory clearly appears to stem from a sense of economic powerlessness, or a fear of losing power, among his supporters. To them, his simple slogan, “Make America great again,” sounds like “Make YOU great again”: economic power will be given to the multitudes, without taking anything away from the already successful.

Those on the downside of rising economic inequality generally do not want government policies that look like handouts. They typically do not want the government to make the tax system more progressive, to impose punishing taxes on the rich, in order to give the money to them.

Redistribution feels demeaning. It feels like being labeled a failure. It feels unstable. It feels like being trapped in a relationship of dependency, one that might collapse at any moment.

The desperately poor may accept handouts, because they feel they have to. However, for those who consider themselves at least middle class, anything that smacks of a handout is not desired. Instead, they want their economic power back. They want to be in control of their economic lives.

In the 20th century, communists politicized economic inequality, but they made sure that their agenda could in no way be interpreted as creating alms or charity for the less successful. It was fundamentally important that communists take power by a revolution, in which workers unite, take action and feel empowered.

Trump supporters call his triumph a revolution, too, though the violence — at least by the campaign itself — was limited to name-calling and insults. It was still nasty enough, apparently, to inspire those of his supporters who interpret aggressiveness as evidence of power.

It is certainly not just in the US that people desire a sense of vocational accomplishment, rather than simply money to live on. In no country does it feel generally right to respond to rising economic inequality by imposing heavy taxes on the rich and transferring the money to others. That feels like changing the rules of the game after it has been played.

In their recent book Taxing the Rich: A History of Fiscal Fairness in the United States and Europe, Kenneth Scheve of Stanford and David Stasavage of New York University use two centuries of data on tax rates and on income inequality to examine outcomes in 20 countries. They found that there was little or no tendency for governments to make taxes more progressive when pretax inequality increased.

Katherine Cramer, author of The Politics of Resentment, gained some insight into this outcome in Wisconsin, where, like Trump, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has been popular among working-class voters.

After he was elected in 2010, Walker cut taxes on higher incomes, refused to raise the state minimum wage above the federally mandated minimum, and rejected the insurance exchanges created by US President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care reform, which would benefit lower-income people.

Instead, Walker promised measures that would take power away from labor unions, actions that usually are perceived as likely to lower working class incomes.