A new era in Taiwan-US relations

By Yu Jie 余杰

Judging by the chorus of wails from domestic commentators following the election of Donald Trump as the next US president, people might think that Taiwan has once again been dumped by Washington.

Chinese-language newspapers China Times and United Daily News have been particularly vociferous in their calls for Taiwan to emulate the governments of the Philippines and Malaysia, who have cast aside their alliances with the US and jumped into bed with Beijing.

There is a difference though: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no desire to annex Malaysia and the Philippines, while it does have designs on Taiwan, hoping to turn it into another Hong Kong.

The question is, will President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration follow the example of Zheng Keshuang (鄭克塽) — who in 1683 turned Taiwan over to the Qing Dynasty in return for a dukedom — and raise the white flag?

Trump’s election as US president by no means portends the beginning of a worsening Taiwan-US relationship, but quite the reverse — the relationship will be elevated.

While in Washington, I attended a seminar on how to further human rights through the US’ China policy. Attendees from the US Department of State included the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor; the director of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs; as well as many former assistant secretaries of state, ambassadors, representatives from Freedom House, Human Rights Watch and other international human rights organizations.

It was certainly the largest gathering for a high-level discussion of US policy toward China since the election.

Perhaps due to the imminent change of government, many of the high-ranking officials who took to the stage acknowledged that the US’ China policy during the administration of US President Barack Obama has “achieved nothing” and that the stagnating relationship will be changed by Trump’s administration.

Despite having attended a large number of discussion forums organized by governments, think tanks and universities, this is the first time I have heard high-level government officials dispense with the usual diplomatic parlance and openly speak their minds.

Most of the attendees were of the opinion that although Trump has yet to explain his Asia-Pacific policy, his administration will bring about significant change and that this has raised expectations.

Despite Trump having no foreign-policy experience to his name, his instincts might be able to help him, just as many years ago, then-US president Ronald Reagan relied on his own instincts to determine what course of action he should take, with results that proved superior to the painstaking calculations of professional diplomats.

At the seminar, veteran security specialist Richard Fontaine spoke up for the US’ Taiwan policy. Fontaine is president of the Washington-based Center for a New American Security think tank and has held positions within the US Department of State and Congress, in addition to serving as an adviser on foreign affairs to US Republican Senator John McCain and previously holding the position of adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.

Fontaine, with a degree of introspection and righteous indignation, spoke of the US government having let down Taiwan.

Fontaine spoke of the US government’s Taiwan policy changing according to the whim of Beijing: A situation which invites self-inflicted humiliation on the US.