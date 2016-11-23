US can learn a lot from Taiwan

By Jerome Keating

It is time for the US to scrap its Electoral College system for choosing its president and simply go with the popular vote. Yes, I know, as soon as one mentions this, someone will pipe up with “but the founding fathers, etc, etc,” as if the US has not changed from the original 13 colonies and the first presidential election of 1789 and as if its electoral college process had not already been changed to be more realistic.

Democracy must continue to be representative. What was good in one age and under certain circumstances falls short under the new, and in this the US with its archaic system could ironically learn from the new kid on the block, the fledgling democracy of Taiwan.

Let’s start with the US founding fathers’ concerns. When the US had its first election, members of the Congress had many fears. They were concerned that any one area of the small country with a greater voting population might dominate politics if the president were chosen by popular vote.

Similarly they also had a mistrust of the education level of many in the voting public. Further, there was the fact that with little communication between the colonies/states, which meant voter loyalty would primarily favor locally known people whose qualifications would rarely be known throughout the nation.

It was a system driven by the basic fear that an uneducated majority might pick the wrong person and wreck this newly established country. Interesting, is it not?

There was more. The southern states had a different economy. While some of those states might have had a large slave population to work on the plantations, those slaves were not eligible to vote. This could give northern states with a greater number of voters the chance to constantly dominate the presidency.

That of course would later prove to be its own issue, where many southern states refused to accept the Electoral College system as soon as Abraham Lincoln was elected president. That would finally be resolved by the Civil War and a faulty Reconstruction that continued to disenfranchise many.

Go back then and examine what the founding fathers were facing. They had 13 colonial states on the eastern seaboard with a population of 2.4 million of which about 43,782 with little means of communication would vote in the first election, an alien situation from today’s world.

When the founding fathers made up the rules of the Electoral College system, they had no vision of a country that would eventually extend from “sea to shining sea,” would allow the female vote or “slave” vote, and would have a growing population of over 318 million people.

They also had no concept that economies would go beyond regionalization and become globalized, nor that instantaneous and daily communication between all areas would be possible.

Yes, today, things are totally different. The US does extend from sea to shining sea; it has a current voting population of about 230 million registered voters and most of them are better educated than many of the original colonies. These voters have constant and instantaneous communications, not only with each other, but also the world.

However, what about the possibility of regional domination? Take a look at the most populated areas and how they are spread out. The top six states in terms of population are California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania. They extend from coast to coast and from north to south. All that diversity hardly leaves room for domination by one region at the national presidential level.