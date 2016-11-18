In ‘drastic U-turn,’ Islamic State sends women into combat

By Jason Burke / The Observer

The Islamic State group is using increasing numbers of women to evade security measures and spearhead a wave of attacks across Europe and the Islamic world as it loses territory in the Middle East.

Previously, female members of the Islamic State have been confined to support roles and kept away from the battlefield. However, this policy appears to have been reversed in the summer, as military pressure on the group’s main strongholds in Iraq, Syria and Libya intensified and substantial territory began to be lost.

Researchers said it is a “drastic U-turn.”

Officials have repeatedly warned that the Islamic State would launch attacks as it retreated from earlier gains. Since August, a series of plots involving women have been uncovered by security authorities in Europe and north Africa.

The new tactic poses a challenge for security organizations which already have difficulty penetrating extremist networks and identifying potential attackers.

“It’s a concern ... There is constant evolution as the pressures on [the Islamic State] increase, so we are not complacent,” one Western European security official said.

A plot in Paris in September involving four women aged from 19 to 39 received significant media coverage. The cell, organized by a known Islamic State militant in France, was the first to be entirely female. Two of the women had been listed as potential security risks by French intelligence agencies after attempting to reach Syria to join the extremists. A third was recently married to a militant shot dead by police on the outskirts of Paris in June after he stabbed two police officials to death at their home.

“If at first it appeared that women were confined to family and domestic chores by the terrorist organization, it must be noted that this view is now completely outdated,” French prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters after the four were arrested.

However, a series of other plots around the world which involve women playing “combat” roles received less attention. In August, the Islamic State was reported to have deployed at least one female suicide bomber in Libya, while last month 10 alleged female attackers were arrested in Morocco. All were in their teens, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State, and were in possession of bombmaking material, officials said.

The women, believed to have been planning a series of suicide attacks, “got in touch with [Islamic State] elements via the Internet and were brainwashed into committing destructive acts targeting ... tourist sites in particular,” said Abdelhak Khiame, who leads Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations. “This is the first time we have found a terrorist cell that was entirely composed of women. Terrorists are focusing [recruitment] efforts on minors who are female. That is very worrying for all of us. It’s an alarm bell.”

Women have long played a role in Muslim militancy, and have been deployed in frontline positions before. Palestinian groups have used women suicide attackers. So, too, have organizations in central Asia and the Caucasus. However, senior commanders of al-Qaeda, the extremist group responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, have consistently made clear its opposition to women taking part in combat activities, insisting that they should support male militants and the broader struggle, rather than physically take up arms themselves.