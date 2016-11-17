EDITORIAL: Taiwan no model for Hong Kong

Can Taiwan be an exemplar for a Hong Kong that seems to be fighting an authoritarian regime as the Taiwanese did? Circumstances do not allow for too much optimism, especially after the Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday disqualified two pro-independence lawmakers-elect from taking office.

When it comes to highlighting the similarities between pre-democracy Taiwan and Hong Kong under Chinese rule, there are parallels — such as facing an authoritarian regime and trying to break away from the monolithic narrative of “Chineseness.”

Taiwan had held limited elections before the lifting of martial law in 1987 and Hong Kong has a restricted democracy now.

The current row over the Legislative Council’s oath-taking procedures arise from the suppressed political environment in Hong Kong, echoing the cases of deliberate tampering with oath-taking by democratically elected representatives in Taiwan.

However, the historic and political situation in the two differs in ways that defy simple applications of the Taiwanese model, a reality that became more apparent after the intervention of Beijing’s National People’s Congress in Hong Kong’s legislative procedures and, more so, the High Court’s ruling.

When National Assembly representatives and Legislative Yuan members started to act against the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime’s demand for a pledge of allegiance, they did so against a political background that had already been showing cracks.

More chaotic scuffles and open defiance were seen following the lifting of martial law in 1987. Several non-KMT National Assembly representatives in February 1990 refused to face the Republic of China (ROC) flag and the picture of ROC founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) while taking their oaths, prompting KMT representatives to request a constitutional interpretation by the Council of Grand Justices.

The council which ruled that those who “failed or deliberately took the oath in a way not compliant to the regulations” were not allowed to exercise the powers granted by the post.

The student movement that was later called the Wild Lily Student Movement voiced the public’s annoyance against the National Assembly and Legislative Yuan seats still being largely occupied by those who arrived in Taiwan with the KMT regime in 1949.

The grand justices’ constitutional interpretation was never upended, but the following social upheavals and developments made it irrelevant.

The ROC symbolism was — and is — still cherished by some, but those who were for and against it knew that they were keeping a dynamic equilibrium on the issue in a democratic arena.

However, the decision made by Hong Kong’s High Court, which toed the line taken by the ruling from the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) — unlike Taiwan’s path of democratization — might signify an opposite turn, leading away from full democracy.

Beijing has not only the final, but an arbitrary say in Hong Kong’s political system. The NPC’s intervention set a bad precedent and created worries in the territory that could easily turn into self censorship.

Unlike the KMT regime, an “emigre regime” with nowhere left to run, Beijing easily wields its power in Hong Kong like an emperor manipulating his proxies.

Unless Beijing is to abandon the fig leaf of the “one country, two systems” model, the court’s decision is not yet final, as the two lawmakers are appealing it and there are efforts to procedurally obstruct authorities from announcing a by-election. However, a by-election would give Hong Kong voters a chance to demonstrate their defiance of Beijing by voting for other pro-democracy activists.