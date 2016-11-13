By Michael Luongo / NY Times News Service, New York

Passing through airport screening can be time-consuming for any business traveler. However, Nafees Syed, a lawyer and writer in New York, has additional obstacles.

“I have to go an extra hour earlier than anybody else, because it’s not random checking,” Syed said.

A Muslim American, Syed wears a hijab.

More often than not, she is pulled aside at security check-in for secondary screenings and pat-downs, with examiners feeling her head through the hijab, she said.

Syed, along with many of her Muslim American friends and Muslim rights advocates, is all too familiar with what many refer to as the stigma of traveling while Muslim.

Of course, there are various ways that Muslims might draw unwanted attention from gate agents and security officials at airports, such as when a Middle Eastern or other foreign-sounding name might result in a comparison against no-fly lists.

However, for followers of Islam who signal their identity through the way they dress, their clothing can sometimes feel like a red flag.

Being a business executive or a professional like Syed — a Yale Law School graduate and commercial litigator in prestigious law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner — does not necessarily exempt Muslim-American travelers from the sort of scrutiny they say has become more common in recent years as a result of terrorist incidents and anti-Muslim political rhetoric.

Syed said that when traveling with non-Muslim colleagues, she avoids passing through security alongside them.

“I don’t want them to see the humiliation I am going to go through,” she said.

Syed said she has not applied for the US Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program, which can streamline security clearance for some travelers, after she asked around among other Muslim-Americans.

“Word on the Muslim street is that if you’re Muslim, it’s either really hard to get that or it doesn’t necessarily help anyway,” she said.

PROBLEMATIC CLOTHING

Officials of the administration, which conducts airport screenings, say the extra scrutiny is not a matter of focusing on religious groups, but can be necessary because scanners can have trouble getting clear images under some types of clothing.

“Persons wearing head coverings, loose fitting or bulky garments may undergo additional security screening, which may include a pat-down,” administration spokesman Mike England said in an e-mail interview. “A pat-down will be conducted by a TSA officer of the same gender.”

If an alarm cannot be resolved through a pat-down, the passenger might be asked to remove the head covering in a private screening area, he said.

However, many Muslim Americans contend that, too often, they are simply targets.

“Unfortunately, the global terror network created racial profiling against Muslims,” said Hilal Elver, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara and author of The Headscarf Controversy: Secularism and Freedom of Religion.

Elver said in an e-mail that airport screening can place a special burden on Muslim women whose religious beliefs dictate that they cover their heads or even more of their bodies.

Syed said her faith required her to cover her head in public.

However, she said some of her Muslim friends avoid traveling with religious or cultural clothing and will even “deliberately wear college shirts or something like that to kind of mitigate the potential discrimination.”