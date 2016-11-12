Big oil companies slowly adapting to a warm world

By Clifford Krauss / NY Times News Service

In a warming world, Big Oil does not look quite so big anymore.

A global glut of oil and natural gas has sent prices tumbling over the past two years and profits are evaporating. Improving auto fuel efficiency standards threaten to depress oil consumption eventually, and fleets of electric vehicles are gradually emerging in China and a few other important markets.

Perhaps most troubling for oil companies over the long term is the goal — agreed to in December last year by virtually every country in the world at a climate conference in Paris — of staving off a rise in average global temperatures of more than 2?C above preindustrial levels.

International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol has said that to reach that goal, two-thirds of the global coal, oil and natural gas reserves still underground might never be burned without some improbable technological breakthrough in dealing with the carbon emissions. This position has been echoed by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

The oil industry has experienced global crises, booms and busts for over a century, and few energy experts think it faces an existential threat in the immediate future. The world will still need oil and gas for decades, and normal declines in existing fields oblige further drilling. However, change is almost certainly coming.

“Any energy company in the world that makes its strategy without considering climate change policies is making a major mistake, not only a major mistake for the climate, but also for their own profits and for their own shareholders, because climate change policies represent a fundamental challenge to business as usual,” Birol said in an interview.

IEA’s projections of future global oil demand include one possibility in which demand could drop more than 20 percent from today’s levels, to 74 million barrels per day by 2040, if measures are put in place to keep global warming at levels proposed at the Paris conference. As coal burning declines precipitously and renewable energy grows steadily, natural gas demand will rise only modestly by 2040 even as the global population grows, if the world truly wants to come to grips with climate change.

Not surprisingly, many oil executives view a different path as more likely. Exxon Mobil, for example, projects that global demand for oil will keep growing — by more than 13 percent from today to 109 million barrels per day by 2040.

At the same time, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and many other companies are investing heavily in natural gas as a lower-carbon answer to growing global energy needs. They view gas as a clean fuel of the future.

“We continue to believe fossil fuels will have a significant and important role to play for as far as we can see,” Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in May.

Which way the world will turn is still in doubt. Most oil executives and independent experts agree that the ambitious Paris target will be challenging to reach and that reduced burning of fossil fuels will require big technological and policy shifts.

Governments will probably need to be more proactive in deploying nuclear power, which is virtually carbon-free, many experts say.

Coal-fired power plants will need to be equipped with costly carbon capture and sequestration systems. Higher prices for carbon-based fuels are needed in countries like the US to depress demand and encourage investments in nuclear power and carbon capture and sequestration.