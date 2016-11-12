Government must think hard before lifting ban

By Lee Wu-chung 李武忠

After Taiwan lifted the ban on beef imports from Canada, the question of whether to lift the ban on imports of agricultural products from Japanese prefectures affected by a nuclear disaster has once again come to the fore.

The government has cited data from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, saying that among 260,538 samples inspected in Japan last year, only 279, or about 0.1 percent, were found to have excessive levels of radiation. The government felt this was a minuscule amount, and plans to lift the ban on food imports from the Japanese prefectures of Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki and Tochigi, and to implement strict risk management and frequent sampling inspections. Meanwhile, the ban on food imports from Fukushima Prefecture is to remain in place.

However, the government should not rely solely on radioactive contamination and risk assessment reports from Japanese authorities. It should also use its own inspection and assessments.

Furthermore, an inspection of about 900,000 samples from Fukushima conducted by Austria’s Vienna University of Technology showed that 0.6 percent of the samples contained excessive radiation.

It is necessary for the government to have a good understanding of the sampling locations, methods and equipment employed in the study, and find out the causes of contamination. The ban must not be hastily lifted.

Furthermore, the government plans to handle agricultural and aquatic products from Fukushima separately from the other four prefectures.

However, some businesspeople have exported food products from Fukushima to Taiwan and China by presenting fake certificates of origin. In particular, Taiwan is a major importer of Japanese agricultural and aquatic products, and annual import volumes from Japan are large, so it will be difficult for the government to put public concerns to rest.

Also, with Japan dumping wastewater from the stricken Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant into the ocean, the effects of radioactive contamination on marine life would be much more profound and complex than it would be for life on land.

Some experts say that the effects on marine life would last for several decades, which is why it should be considered separately when looking at the duration, level and severity of contamination, rather than lumping all the aspects together.

Some nations, such as Canada and New Zealand, have lifted the bans on food imports from Japan, while others, such as the US and the EU, have restricted the area and scope of their bans.

In a survey of 3,000 people conducted last year by Japan’s National Institute for Environmental Studies, 33.4 percent said they would avoid products from the radiation-affected areas if possible.

At a time when food safety problems occur in Taiwan time and again, and the government’s ability to monitor the situation is being questioned, concerns among Taiwanese are higher.

As lifting the ban on food imports from Japan is not an urgent matter, and as the authorities still have not solicited public opinion on the matter, it is obvious that the decisionmaking process is flawed.

Democratic Progressive Party legislators should place public opinion over party opinion, and push for open and transparent government information, and the public should also make its voice heard. If it does not, the government might announce that it is lifting the ban.