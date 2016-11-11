Reasoning behind legislative rules

By Lo Chuan-hsien 羅傳賢

At a recent meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee, it was announced that an amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) to enshrine a five-day workweek in law had cleared the committee review stage. Since then, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and New Power Party (NPP) caucuses have been locked in a dispute over whether a legislative caucus has the right to introduce motions.

NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said that according to the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Yuan, no restriction is placed on the number of signatures required for a party caucus to propose a motion, and asked why the DPP committee convener declined to consider his party’s motion on the grounds that it was supported by only one committee member, while DPP Legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) allowed caucuses to introduce motions to the Internal Administration Committee.

In response, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the regulations merely state that a motion “may” be permitted, not that they “should” be, adding that changing the rules requires a legal amendment.

Laws are created for a specific purpose, should be interpreted with their purpose in mind and implemented according to the spirit of the law.

The Act Governing the Exercise of Legislative Power (立法院職權行使法) and the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Yuan stipulate that party caucuses that conform to the requirements set out in the Organic Act of Legislative Committees (立法院各委員會組織法) may introduce motions in the name of a party caucus without any restriction on the number of signatories.

The purpose of these rules is to create a legislature focused on parties rather than on caucuses to improve the expertise within legislative committees. This is designed to establish the legal position of party caucuses and ensure respect for minority groupings or independent legislators, while encouraging harmonious political consensus within the legislature.

In reality, as political caucuses must take into account political considerations, legal proposals are frequently not directed at the important aspects of the motion at hand. For example, the ability to call for a reconsideration of a motion is limited to the lawmakers who attended the debate of the motion and who have not yet raised an objection.

However, the legislative agenda is destabilized because legislators opposed to a motion abuse their ability to request a reconsideration. If this practice is carried over to legislative committees, it would no longer be possible to improve efficiency.

Legislative committees are a venue for the full and substantive debate of new legislation. This is an important element of the legislative process that converts government policy into law, but to make full use of this specialized legislative function, committees must conduct business according to the principles of direct discussion and oral communication: Committee members must debate legislation in face-to-face debates.

Party caucuses are organized along political lines and if they were allowed to introduce motions, the specialized scrutiny of legislation would be compromised. Moreover, as not every party caucus has seats on every committee, if they were allowed to submit bills, it would be impossible to conduct a proper debate. Also, as committees are set up with two joint conveners, in a situation where members are pulling in different directions along party lines, how would the conveners be able to unify the committee?